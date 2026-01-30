A Warm And Cozy Italian Soup Is Just 3 Ingredients Away

Not many meals can match the warm, savory taste of hot delicious homemade soup. Though, if you're in the mood for a comforting Italian meal like a super creamy one-pot lasagna soup but don't have quite enough energy to make it, why not make an alternative recipe that requires only three ingredients? Sure enough, you can make a tasty, Italian soup with just tortellini, broth, and greens. Better yet, you can prepare this convenient soup in just a few basic steps.

Simply heat your broth on the stove and once it comes to a boil, drop in your tortellini. Feel free to use beef, chicken, or vegetable broth. Alternatively, for a protein-rich upgrade, swap out regular broth for one of many store-bought bone broths available at most grocery stores. While bone broth is generally more expensive than traditional broth, the former contains gelatin and collagen, adding more flavor and nutrients.

Additionally, to give your soup a more versatile flavor, try cheese tortellini, or opt for meat or veggie-stuffed varieties. Keep in mind, whether you use fresh or frozen tortellini, you need to adjust the cooking time accordingly. Lastly, once your tortellini is fully cooked in the heated broth, stir in a few handfuls of baby greens like spinach or arugula. While this simple soup is a snap to put together, there are multiple ways to upgrade its overall flavor by using more than three ingredients.