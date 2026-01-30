A Warm And Cozy Italian Soup Is Just 3 Ingredients Away
Not many meals can match the warm, savory taste of hot delicious homemade soup. Though, if you're in the mood for a comforting Italian meal like a super creamy one-pot lasagna soup but don't have quite enough energy to make it, why not make an alternative recipe that requires only three ingredients? Sure enough, you can make a tasty, Italian soup with just tortellini, broth, and greens. Better yet, you can prepare this convenient soup in just a few basic steps.
Simply heat your broth on the stove and once it comes to a boil, drop in your tortellini. Feel free to use beef, chicken, or vegetable broth. Alternatively, for a protein-rich upgrade, swap out regular broth for one of many store-bought bone broths available at most grocery stores. While bone broth is generally more expensive than traditional broth, the former contains gelatin and collagen, adding more flavor and nutrients.
Additionally, to give your soup a more versatile flavor, try cheese tortellini, or opt for meat or veggie-stuffed varieties. Keep in mind, whether you use fresh or frozen tortellini, you need to adjust the cooking time accordingly. Lastly, once your tortellini is fully cooked in the heated broth, stir in a few handfuls of baby greens like spinach or arugula. While this simple soup is a snap to put together, there are multiple ways to upgrade its overall flavor by using more than three ingredients.
How to elevate the taste and texture of tortellini soup
Besides finishing off your soup with a few small handfuls of fresh greens, you can get more creative with your vegetable selection. Use frozen peas or freshly cut green beans or broccoli. You can also include some minced herbs upon serving, like fresh parsley or basil. That being said, the number of additional mix-ins are endless. For a heartier soup, add some sliced, fully cooked Italian sausage or shredded rotisserie chicken.
To thicken your soup's consistency, consider adding a few creamy ingredients like canned pumpkin puree, tomato paste, or heavy cream. You can also swap out some broth for a small amount of milk. Or keep the base ingredients simple and dress each individual bowl with a variety of toppings. To keep the Italian vibe, add some grated parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese. You can also give the broth a zestier flavor with a touch of lemon juice or zest.
When it comes to serving, pair this versatile soup with plates of fresh fruit, homemade rolls, or oven-baked garlic bread. Even better, make an ultra-flavorful garlic bread that doubles down on the garlic. By using fresh garlic as well as garlic powder, you can transform any kind of bread into a mouthwatering accompaniment that enhances your brothy soup. Fortunately, you have many ways to give three-ingredient tortellini soup a simple, yet impactful, upgrade.