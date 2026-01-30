What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought Of Chicago's Italian Beef Sandwich
Even before his passing in 2018, Anthony Bourdain's opinions carried quite a bit of weight in the culinary world. He was unapologetic about his unfiltered praise or criticism, whether it was about his love for Waffle House or his disdain for airplane food — all of which came to light when he wrote his first nonfiction book, "Kitchen Confidential," in 2000.
Bourdain wasn't shy about his favorite dishes of all time, either, like a mortadella sandwich, coq au vin, and cacio e pepe. When it comes to Chicago, though, he was adamant about the deliciousness of one particular item: the Italian beef sandwich from Johnnie's Beef in the Elmwood Park region. By far, one of the best spots to get an Italian beef in Chicago.
In season 2, episode 1 of Bourdain's show, "The Layover," Bourdain tours Chicago's food scene and visits some of its famous spots, such as The Billy Goat Tavern, Jimmy's Red Hots, and the aforementioned Johnnie's Beef. Bourdain orders his sandwich "hot, sweet, and wet" — basically, slow-cooked round steak, sweet peppers, and hot peppers drenched in the "magical, greasy beef juice."
Johnnie's Beef delivers a magnificent Italian sub
While eating outside the restaurant on a picnic table, Anthony Bourdain calls the Italian beef sandwich a "magnificent creation" and "big, soggy load of awesomeness." At just $6.99 for the sandwich alone, it's not a bad deal either. You can get the Italian beef sandwich, a side of fries, and a 16-ounce drink for around $11.
Open since 1961, the restaurant has become iconic in Chicago, with lines often forming outside before its doors open at 11 a.m. And it's not just Bourdain who loves Johnnie's Beef. The restaurant even received a 4.4-star rating after 2,000 reviews from notoriously critical Yelp reviewers. One commenter said, "One bite of the Italian beef and my taste buds immediately called a team meeting and unanimously voted for more. Phenomenal flavor, perfectly juicy and everything you hope an Italian beef should be." Another Yelper wrote, "I appreciate a no frills joint that knows the stars on the menu. They do what they do well."
Outside of the beef sandwiches, the menu is fairly simple at Johnnie's Beef: Italian sausages, hot dogs, tamales (yes tamales!), and even Italian ice round out the list. So whether you go for the classic Italian beef or something else, you can know you're getting a true Chicago experience when you visit Johnnie's Beef. If Bourdain loves it, then we know it's good enough for us.