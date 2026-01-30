What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought Of Chicago's Italian Beef Sandwich

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even before his passing in 2018, Anthony Bourdain's opinions carried quite a bit of weight in the culinary world. He was unapologetic about his unfiltered praise or criticism, whether it was about his love for Waffle House or his disdain for airplane food — all of which came to light when he wrote his first nonfiction book, "Kitchen Confidential," in 2000.

Bourdain wasn't shy about his favorite dishes of all time, either, like a mortadella sandwich, coq au vin, and cacio e pepe. When it comes to Chicago, though, he was adamant about the deliciousness of one particular item: the Italian beef sandwich from Johnnie's Beef in the Elmwood Park region. By far, one of the best spots to get an Italian beef in Chicago.

In season 2, episode 1 of Bourdain's show, "The Layover," Bourdain tours Chicago's food scene and visits some of its famous spots, such as The Billy Goat Tavern, Jimmy's Red Hots, and the aforementioned Johnnie's Beef. Bourdain orders his sandwich "hot, sweet, and wet" — basically, slow-cooked round steak, sweet peppers, and hot peppers drenched in the "magical, greasy beef juice."