What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought About Airplane Food

When you're craving a good meal, your mind likely doesn't immediately wish for airplane food. To most people, meals eaten sky high often have a pretty low reputation. After all, we know there isn't a full-sized chef's kitchen on most aircraft, so who knows where airline food is even coming from? Anthony Bourdain always felt similarly. Despite having tried cuisines all over the world, the food connoisseur once said he "never" ate airplane food.

"No one has ever felt better after eating plane food," Bourdain told Bon Appétit in 2016. "I think people only eat it because they're bored. I don't eat on planes. I like to arrive hungry," he said. Bourdain did have one exception to the rule, though, and it was something he only ate when he was going to be stuck on a flight for hours: cheese. "Maybe port and some cheese, if it's a really long flight," he once told Travel and Leisure. Port is an exceptionally sweet wine from Portugal that's fortified with a neutral spirit during its fermentation process, giving it a distinct flavor and higher alcohol content than most other wines. Bourdain didn't specify whether he flew business class or economy, and, of course, what you're actually served depends on your seat. However, it seems that no matter where he sat, hot airplane food was off limits.