Why Aldi Doesn't Accept Coupons Like Other Chain Supermarkets

If you're an avid couponer who enjoys doing your shopping with the spirit of a haggler, stacking and price matching to your heart's content, Aldi might not be the grocery store for you. To be clear, Aldi is known for inherently low prices. The chain frequently shows up on lists of the most affordable grocery stores, after all, beating other economical behemoths like Costco and Trader Joe's.

But Aldi is not the place to whip out a coupon. For one, Aldi's shelves are brimming with its own private-label products, for which it offers no coupons, simply put. And though it's a myth that no big-name brands are sold at Aldi's (they are, but per Aldi's FAQ statement, these only make up about 10% of the total inventory), any manufacturer's coupons you've clipped or scanned simply won't be honored at Aldi.

According to Aldi, this is because the retailer works directly with the suppliers to negotiate the "best possible prices" for its shoppers. It would likely be completely unsustainable for the chain to accept coupons on top of these already low prices and slim profit margins for the company. And on the consumer side, Aldi's promises of low prices aren't just talk. Famously, items often sell at Aldi for significantly less than you'll see the same product going for at other stores, making the need for manufacturer coupons pretty much obsolete.