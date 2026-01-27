Chipotle Vs Moe's Vs Qdoba: Who Has The Best Chicken Burrito Bowl?

In the New Year's resolution craze that always swings around in January, finding meals that are somewhat healthy is a relatable quest for many people. A chicken burrito bowl is the perfect meal choice to balance out protein with carbs while adding some veggies to the mix, and really — whether you've set New Year's goals or not — it's just plain delicious. If you can't seem to find the time to meal prep, or you're looking for something quick to grab on a lunch break or as a post-workout snack, there are several popular chains that offer a version of the chicken burrito bowl. The dish has become so popular that even Costco has gotten in on the action, offering the rice-based meal in true-to-fashion Costco portion sizes.

The current debate online has customers comparing three Mexican food chains and arguing for their favorites. Fans of Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill are chiming in to vouch for what they love about these Mexican fast-casuals, and we just had to weigh in and try them for ourselves. If you're looking to find the perfect chicken burrito bowl from a chain that has locations everywhere, you've come to the right place. Whether it's more toppings, bigger portion sizes, or the most mouthwatering taste, we've broken down the pros and cons to see who does it best.