Chipotle Vs Moe's Vs Qdoba: Who Has The Best Chicken Burrito Bowl?
In the New Year's resolution craze that always swings around in January, finding meals that are somewhat healthy is a relatable quest for many people. A chicken burrito bowl is the perfect meal choice to balance out protein with carbs while adding some veggies to the mix, and really — whether you've set New Year's goals or not — it's just plain delicious. If you can't seem to find the time to meal prep, or you're looking for something quick to grab on a lunch break or as a post-workout snack, there are several popular chains that offer a version of the chicken burrito bowl. The dish has become so popular that even Costco has gotten in on the action, offering the rice-based meal in true-to-fashion Costco portion sizes.
The current debate online has customers comparing three Mexican food chains and arguing for their favorites. Fans of Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill are chiming in to vouch for what they love about these Mexican fast-casuals, and we just had to weigh in and try them for ourselves. If you're looking to find the perfect chicken burrito bowl from a chain that has locations everywhere, you've come to the right place. Whether it's more toppings, bigger portion sizes, or the most mouthwatering taste, we've broken down the pros and cons to see who does it best.
Moe's has more options
Burrito bowls from Chipotle, Moe's, and Qdoba are all customizable. One person may prefer the taste of white rice, while the other is more interested in brown rice's health benefits (such as higher levels of fiber and B vitamins). The same goes for the kind of beans or salsa you might want on your burrito bowl. But, out of the three chains in question, Moe's does have the most topping options, with cucumbers, jalapeños, and olives being available, whereas at Chipotle and Qdoba, they are not. At most locations, Moe's also offers a self-serve salsa bar, which is a perk for those who want to get just the right ladleful of salsa combinations to achieve that perfect taste.
As far as the cucumbers, jalapeños, olives, and more salsa options go, whether or not these ingredients are enough to make you loyal to the chain boils down to personal preference. Jalapeños may be delicious in a burrito bowl, but cucumbers and olives — not so much. If you have to drive out of the way to find a Moe's location, it might not be a worthwhile journey just for a few extra ingredients, unless you love that poblano crema so much as to make it worth the trip.
Qdoba's chicken burrito bowl is the cheapest
In this economy, price is often the dealbreaker when it comes to fast food orders, so finding the cheapest replacement for a home-cooked meal is an essential part of picking your ideal takeout order. Qdoba served the cheapest of the bowls at just over $11 (with the guac added on for free). But if you can go without the guac, it's only about 50 cents more in price at Chipotle.
Unfortunately, the reasonable price and free guac are about all Qdoba has going on. Let's face it — a chicken burrito bowl is not hard to make. All you have to do is add some seasoning here and there to create a delicious meal, but the bowl at Qdoba was all-around bland. The rice lacked flavor, the chicken was a bit rubbery, and the accoutrements, like corn and fajita veg, were joyless and fresh-out-of-the-can sad. Simply put, the flavor is just not there.
Chipotle's and Moe's have the hottest sauce
One of the best parts of customizing your burrito bowl is choosing the sauce. I'm partial to a hot sauce and especially appreciate one that you don't have to drown your bowl in to achieve the desired burn. Even if you're going for mild, though, the flavor of the sauce is important. A good salsa will dress up the rice, add moisture, and bring some herby goodness to your feast.
Qdoba's hot sauce is definitely the most disappointing. Even the hottest of the chain's sauces is largely tasteless and lacks any complexity. Moe's has a pretty solid sauce selection, and the chain gives you extra on the side or allows you to mix and match at the salsa bar, but Chipotle has by far the best-tasting sauce. That's not to say that Moe's doesn't have a kick, but it's more of a one-note intensity, whereas Chipotle's red sauce has that smoky, chipotle complexity to go along with the heat (which is probably why it ranked pretty high in our review of chain restaurant salsas).
You may not be going out of your way for cucumbers and olives on your burrito bowl, but if you're a true spice lover, then going to a different location for the best sauce selection is a possibility. Were I to return to Qdoba, I'd have to make sure I had a few packets of hot sauce in my bag.
You'll get a bigger portion at Moe's
Burrito, taco, and bowl enthusiasts have taken to TikTok and Reddit to compare the three chains, and a common argument in favor of Moe's is the portion size. The compostable container Moe's chicken burrito bowl comes in is wider than Chipotle's and Qdoba's, but it's also not as deep. The chicken burrito bowl from Moe's that I enjoyed did feel a bit heftier than Qdoba's and Chipotle's, though, and the leftovers took me longer to get through, but it also cost about $2 more, perhaps making the price on par with the other chains.
One thing Moe's does have going for it is the free chips and guac, which is a huge advantage for those who enjoy the salty chips and zesty guacamole but would rather not pay for them. Portions loaded into the bowl itself may vary from location to location, but at least you have the guarantee of getting a little extra snack on the side.
Chipotle has the best all-around chicken burrito bowl
Ultimately, flavor is hard to beat, and that was what it boiled down to when choosing a winner. Perhaps the perk of Chipotle having fewer options available in terms of customization is that it can focus on executing the dishes it does serve flawlessly. Everything, from the rice to the meat to the salsa, was by far the best tasting. That cilantro lime rice is a step above any plain rice Moe's and Qdoba serve. The corn salsa is herby and fresh, dressed with cilantro and generous squeezes of lime juice. The pico is zesty from the onion, and the tomatoes are fresh. The chicken is freshly cooked and seasoned to perfection. The hot sauce, which I've already spent some time raving about, is delicious. All of the ingredients are fantastic on their own, and mixed together they achieve a harmony of heat, umami, acidity, freshness, and spice.
Beyond the flavor, the price at Chipotle isn't unreasonable — I paid just under $12 after tax. Now, this doesn't include chips or guacamole, but when speaking just to the burrito bowl, it's a very reasonable price, especially for fresh ingredients. If portions are a concern, consider that one of the ordering hacks at Chipotle is to simply ask for more. You can't do this for some ingredients, such as meat, but bulking out on toppings is a great way to get more out of your meal.
How we judged these burrito bowls
The first step in judging the differences between the chicken burrito bowls at Moe's Southwest Grill, Qdoba, and Chipotle was simply to eat them all. I largely stuck to the same formula for my bowl, with brown rice, black beans, corn, pico, hot sauce, and a little cheese and lettuce. This way, I was able to judge all the same ingredients equally.
Beyond that, I made notes of the toppings available, the relative portion size of the bowl, and how each ingredient tasted individually, as well as together. The debate about what chain does it best is one that many people have chimed in on, from Chipotle Reddit threads to passionate TikTok reviews. I hope that this chef's review sheds some light on the situation and helps you gauge which chain you're going to stick with.