The Best Way To Cook Flounder Keeps The Fish Remarkably Tender

There are a few different options when it comes to steaming flounder. Not all steamers are built the same, but all of them are easy to use. You can opt for a bamboo steamer, a traditional Asian vessel for steaming food, or you can use a traditional metal steamer, a wok, or even cook your fish "en papillôte," a French technique that requires creating a paper pouch. If you don't have one of those, don't worry. If you've got a heatproof plate and some aluminum foil, you can totally hack a steamer basket.

Regardless of the vessel you use, bring the water to a simmer, not a boil. If you raise the temperature too much, the intense steam released can break the delicate fish, drying it out. And don't forget to season your flounder using a generous amount of salt and a pinch of white pepper before putting it into the steaming basket.

Once you put the lid on, don't touch it for at least four minutes, which should be enough for thinner fillets, though most will need an additional one to six minutes or so with the lid back on. But don't worry too much about the time. It's best to go by texture. When it's done, the fish should flake easily but still have a lovely, glossy sheen to it.