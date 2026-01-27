The No‑cook Appetizer That Turns Olive Oil Into Something Special

Whether you're cooking an easy dinner for one or hosting last-minute guests, skip the frozen appetizers and try this instead: make a homemade flavored olive oil, and pair it with good-quality bread for a no-bake, low-effort snack with an elevated flair.

While olive oil can enhance just about any store-bought dip, it can actually be a dip all on its own. It's as simple as slicing up a baguette and pairing it with salted olive oil, though you can enhance the flavor with all kinds of herbs and add-ons depending on the profile you're going for. The key to nailing this appetizer comes down to two ingredients: quality bread and quality oil. You can buy your bread from grocery chains like Publix, which bakes it in-store daily, or try this simple store-bought secret to making your own baguette. Either way, the bread should be thick enough with a good crust to easily pick up and absorb the oil; ciabatta, pita, or sourdoughare all great options.

Extra virgin olive oil is the best oil to use here. It's lean yet robust, with a slightly peppery flavor that can easily be enjoyed on its own or enhanced with other ingredients.