The No‑cook Appetizer That Turns Olive Oil Into Something Special
Whether you're cooking an easy dinner for one or hosting last-minute guests, skip the frozen appetizers and try this instead: make a homemade flavored olive oil, and pair it with good-quality bread for a no-bake, low-effort snack with an elevated flair.
While olive oil can enhance just about any store-bought dip, it can actually be a dip all on its own. It's as simple as slicing up a baguette and pairing it with salted olive oil, though you can enhance the flavor with all kinds of herbs and add-ons depending on the profile you're going for. The key to nailing this appetizer comes down to two ingredients: quality bread and quality oil. You can buy your bread from grocery chains like Publix, which bakes it in-store daily, or try this simple store-bought secret to making your own baguette. Either way, the bread should be thick enough with a good crust to easily pick up and absorb the oil; ciabatta, pita, or sourdoughare all great options.
Extra virgin olive oil is the best oil to use here. It's lean yet robust, with a slightly peppery flavor that can easily be enjoyed on its own or enhanced with other ingredients.
How to elevate olive oil dip
You don't have to toast the bread, but a touch of butter and sea salt under the broiler adds a nice crunch. However, the real flavor comes from the dipping oil. When buying olive oil, know what to look for: a dark bottle, one country of origin (where the olives were harvested, pressed, and bottled), plus a strong, vibrant scent are all easy ways to spot high-quality oil.
Sea salt and black pepper are all you need with a quality extra virgin olive oil. For a tangy twist, add balsamic vinegar. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle crushed red pepper for a hint of spice, or mix in freshly grated Parmesan for a richer flavor. Brighten with fresh parsley, and add crushed Calabrian chilies for those who like a little more heat. Rosemary and thyme also lend earthy notes, while grated garlic and a pinch of salt tie everything together.
Everything is to taste in these dipping oils, so be sure to sample the oil as you go and decide how much more or less of something it needs. With a little trial and error, you'll find a dipping oil that suits your palate and can always be whipped together in minutes.