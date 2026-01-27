The Canned Upgrade For A Better Sandwich (Its Probably Already In Your Pantry)
Due to the endless assortment of foods you can layer between two pieces of bread, sandwiches remain an iconic lunch staple. You can switch up your sandwich routine with different deli meats, cheeses, and savory salads like chicken or tuna, but you should also consider a creatively employed condiment. While you can certainly use sweet ingredients for a delicious grilled cheese or turkey sandwich like fig jam or cranberry sauce, if you'd prefer a more savory condiment, try canned pasta sauce.
Most conventional varieties of canned pasta sauce are made with tomatoes and a blend of complementary seasonings. It's typically affordable and can give your next meal a serious upgrade, especially if it's a sandwich. To give this combo a try, start by adding a spoonful or two to a grilled cheese sandwich.
Add a smear of pasta sauce to each piece of bread followed by your cheese of choice and cook as usual. Pasta sauce adds just the right amount of acidic brightness to balance the richness of melted cheese. Fortunately, there are even more creative ways you can use this shelf-stable ingredient to enhance the flavor of your next sandwich, and many different kinds of pasta sauce to choose from at your neighborhood supermarket.
Unique ways to upgrade your next sandwich with canned pasta sauce
Beyond adding pasta sauce to your next grilled cheese, use some to elevate a melted turkey and cheese sandwich or hearty meatball sub. You can also lean into pasta sauce's Italian essence and make a delicious pizza-inspired sandwich with melted cheese, crumbled sausage, and pepperoni. Feel free to use a variety of extras such as sliced olives, raw onion, pepperoncinis, and spinach. To take things one step further, before pan-frying this savory delicacy, add a smear of garlic butter to each piece of bread.
Speaking of Italian delights, you can also use one can or jar of pasta sauce to create two separate meals. Enjoy a simple pasta dish with canned tomato sauce and your favorite noodles one night and turn your leftover spaghetti into an epic sandwich the next day with some extra sauce, cheese, and buttered bread.
As you play around with different fillings and toppings, keep in mind there are many varieties of pasta sauce you can use including spicy arrabiata, garlic and herb, and garden vegetable with carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms. You can also reinvent sloppy joes and give them a pizza twist with meat-based pasta sauce, extra ground beef, and mozzarella cheese. While a homemade all-purpose tomato sauce made with chopped onions, garlic, and fresh herbs is certainly delicious, canned pasta sauce delivers similar results in a fraction of the time.