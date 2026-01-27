The Canned Upgrade For A Better Sandwich (Its Probably Already In Your Pantry)

Due to the endless assortment of foods you can layer between two pieces of bread, sandwiches remain an iconic lunch staple. You can switch up your sandwich routine with different deli meats, cheeses, and savory salads like chicken or tuna, but you should also consider a creatively employed condiment. While you can certainly use sweet ingredients for a delicious grilled cheese or turkey sandwich like fig jam or cranberry sauce, if you'd prefer a more savory condiment, try canned pasta sauce.

Most conventional varieties of canned pasta sauce are made with tomatoes and a blend of complementary seasonings. It's typically affordable and can give your next meal a serious upgrade, especially if it's a sandwich. To give this combo a try, start by adding a spoonful or two to a grilled cheese sandwich.

Add a smear of pasta sauce to each piece of bread followed by your cheese of choice and cook as usual. Pasta sauce adds just the right amount of acidic brightness to balance the richness of melted cheese. Fortunately, there are even more creative ways you can use this shelf-stable ingredient to enhance the flavor of your next sandwich, and many different kinds of pasta sauce to choose from at your neighborhood supermarket.