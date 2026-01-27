The Discount Store Known As A 'Paradise For Candy'
Five Below isn't just your average, run-of-the-mill discount store — it's a candy lover's dream. Sure, the chain offers a vast array of products – electronics, clothing, toys, and even affordable kitchen items you'll actually use – but perhaps Five Below's most underrated feature is its plentiful candy selection. Not only does the chain dedicate a large section of its stores to candy, but it also offers an unexpected selection for sweets enthusiasts to explore. Many Redditors have posted rave reviews of the store's candy selection, with one user even dubbing it "a paradise for candy."
Thanks to the chain's focus on staying finely attuned to consumption trends, especially among younger buyers and those tuned into internet virality, Five Below consistently offers niche and on-trend items to keep customers going back. The chain aims to attract teens and tweens to fill the gap in retail between children and adult customers. This might be why candy is such a big part of the chain's offerings.
You can find a ton of gummies, sour concoctions, and international snacks. The best part? Five Below keeps its items set at a reasonable price point. Many items, such as Swedish candy or Amos 4D gummies, are commonly priced at a premium online or at specialty candy shops. For example, a six-ounce bag of Amos 4D Mermaid Jewels only costs $3.50 at Five Below, but costs about $6 at Walmart. Plus, the chain also offers 10 candies for $1, which you can mix and match to create candy combos for a great price.
The wide variety of candy offered at Five Below
If all of this talk about inexpensive candy has activated your sweet tooth, you're certainly not alone. But you may be wondering, what are some of the best, most unique candy finds to be found at Five Below? Well, lucky for you, we did some boots-on-the-ground research to find the most notable and distinct candy picks at this discount store. The chain also carries Gerrit's Satellite Wafer, a nostalgic candy that is popular in Europe. Plus, Five Below sells the candy for only $3, far below the $5.45 seen at some other candy retailers. The chain also has a number of pickle-flavored candies for those hoping to hop on the pickle trend, from pickle Dum-Dums to green apple gummy pickle spears.
However, perhaps the chain's crowning candy achievement is its gummy candy selection. You can find everything from giant gummy worms to gummy KFC fried chicken, and even gummy sushi kits. You can also find big brand names in candy, such as Reese's, Trolli, Haribo, M&M's, and KitKats, both in standard flavors and unique, limited-edition runs. Seriously, if your taste buds can conjure it, Five Below probably sells it in candy form. Though be warned: Do not visit this store hungry, you might just leave with five below in your checking account.