The Discount Store Known As A 'Paradise For Candy'

Five Below isn't just your average, run-of-the-mill discount store — it's a candy lover's dream. Sure, the chain offers a vast array of products – electronics, clothing, toys, and even affordable kitchen items you'll actually use – but perhaps Five Below's most underrated feature is its plentiful candy selection. Not only does the chain dedicate a large section of its stores to candy, but it also offers an unexpected selection for sweets enthusiasts to explore. Many Redditors have posted rave reviews of the store's candy selection, with one user even dubbing it "a paradise for candy."

Thanks to the chain's focus on staying finely attuned to consumption trends, especially among younger buyers and those tuned into internet virality, Five Below consistently offers niche and on-trend items to keep customers going back. The chain aims to attract teens and tweens to fill the gap in retail between children and adult customers. This might be why candy is such a big part of the chain's offerings.

You can find a ton of gummies, sour concoctions, and international snacks. The best part? Five Below keeps its items set at a reasonable price point. Many items, such as Swedish candy or Amos 4D gummies, are commonly priced at a premium online or at specialty candy shops. For example, a six-ounce bag of Amos 4D Mermaid Jewels only costs $3.50 at Five Below, but costs about $6 at Walmart. Plus, the chain also offers 10 candies for $1, which you can mix and match to create candy combos for a great price.