Five Below Kitchen Scores You'll Actually Use Every Day
Five Below is an unexpected treasure trove of handy kitchen products and other household items you didn't know you needed. Since Five Below's inception in 2002, sales have been consistently booming. In the next four years ahead, hundreds of new stores are planned to open across the United States. Part of its success has to do with its many affordable products that are targeted at a primarily teenage audience, offering items from makeup and clothes to kitchen wares.
Despite the low prices and youthful target demographic, you might be shocked to discover this store boasts aisles of useful kitchen items that will undoubtably upgrade your at-home chef experience. Whether you visit in person or order online, you'll find environmentally friendly products that simplify the cooking process and save you money. But do keep in mind that this store is not exclusively a home goods provider, and therefore its selection of kitchen items is inevitably more limited. Despite this, what it lacks in quantity — you'll uncover in usefulness instead.
Five Below is filled with hidden gems like its handheld blender that doubles as a travel mug, bento boxes that are great meal prepping solutions, food storage containers that will help maintain the freshness of your groceries, and a lazy Susan that will make your decluttering efforts a simple task. It could even be that you try these $2 stackable bins from Five Below, which are sure to upgrade your pantry storage. Regardless of what you end up leaving with, Five Below will certainly make a difference in your home.
Flower Serving Tray
For those who love to host, you can find this useful Flower Serving Tray (in white and pink) at Five Below for just $7. This item is great for appetizers on the go, thanks to its lid cover which features two pop-up handles. Additionally, this product comes with four removable snack containers. This useful feature makes cleanup a breeze and allows you to customize its contents near endlessly.
Food Storage Set 42-Piece
If we're talking value for money, you can't get much better than Five Below's 42-piece plastic food storage set for just $5.55. Packed into one large snap-lid storage box, this product holds the rest of the containers and the accompanying lids neatly inside. Additionally, it is BPA free and dishwasher safe. But that's not all — you can also use it to reheat leftovers in the microwave, and it's even robust enough to use in the freezer.
Deluxe Stacking Salad Container
Five Below has salad fans covered with its Deluxe Stacking Salad Container for a mere $5.55. This product comes with a portable plastic fork and individual compartments for toppings and dressing that help keep your greens separate. These features ensure that your salad doesn't get soggy en route. It typically comes in gray, navy, pink, and green. Though it seems the only available option is green at the moment, so don't wait to grab your own.
Tinted Glass Spray Bottle
Check out Five Below's Tinted Glass Spray Bottles in either blue, green, orange, or purple for just $5 each. These 16.9-ounce bottles are shockingly sleek and can be used to mist plants, or as containers for homemade cleaning supplies. Try filling with grapefruit peel-infused vinegar, which is the perfect natural solution for stubborn grease. This product will also save you money in the long run, considering that it's endlessly reusable and can be refilled with near anything you like.
Silicone Snack Containers 3-Pack
Five Below's 6.7-ounce Silicone Snack Containers are sure to help cut back on single-use plastic, saving you money down the road. In addition to being great for snacking on the move, consider this product for meal prep and storage throughout the week as well. This $4 set of three is dishwasher and microwave safe with leak-proof lids, making this product an absolute steal.
Reusable Sandwich Bags 3-Count
Considering that sustainability is on the forefront of everyone's mind, get involved with Five Below's Reusable Sandwich Bags. Whether you like clouds, cherries, bright red, or lean toward the classic clear option, this item comes in four designs. This three pack will only cost you $3, and each bag is 8.25 inches by 7.5 inches. Not only is this item affordable, but it offers a money-saving solution that prevents having to continually repurchase single-use plastic.
Rechargeable Portable Blender
For those on a smoothie and protein kick, why not check out Five Below's Rechargeable Portable Blender? This item includes a handle and silicone straw for just $10. It comes in three different colors: white, pink, and bright green. Designed for convenience, this product combines a travel cup and common kitchen gadget in one. Perfect for those who work in the office and want a midday smoothie — this portable product features six stainless steel blades and will get the job done.
3 Compartment Silicone Bento Box
When it comes to saving money, making meals at home is one of the most surefire ways to stretch a budget. This Three-Compartment Silicone Bento Box from Five Below is just $4 and offers a great way to help with meal prep and bring down spending. Made of durable silicone, this item features a secure lid and three distinct compartments, keeping your meal organized. It comes in gray, multicolor pink, and multicolor blue.
Multi-Purpose 360 Ribbed Plastic Spinner
Lazy Susans are an unassumingly useful old-fashioned kitchen storage hack that you can easily incorporate into your pantry. You can use this item for many things, whether it's spices or hot sauces in the center of the dining table. You could even use it for vitamin bottles in the cupboard. And while these can be quite pricey at times, Five Below offers a ribbed plastic option for just $3. This Multi-Purpose 360 Ribbed Plastic Spinner comes in both clear and pale pink.
Splash Of Color Tumbler Set
The Splash Of Color Tumbler Set is practical item from Five Below that you wouldn't expect. This four pack of simple drinking glasses will only cost you $5 and you can grab them in either pink or blue. Each glass can hold a capacity of 12 ounces, and the set makes a fabulous addition to your current drinkware collection. Consider using them for an ice cold water or a refreshing cocktail. Either way, you'll certainly get a lot of use out of this item.
Scrub Daddy
By this point, you might have gotten your fill of useful decorative kitchen items and organization products. But you may not realize that you can also snag a range of popular cleaning items from Five Below, too. Next time you're in stores or online, check out the store's range of Scrub Daddy sponges for just $5. You can also grab a standard Scrub Mommy, or some of the limited edition Scrub Mommy Cat or Scrub Daddy Dog varieties.