The European Country With The Absolute Cheapest Alcohol Prices

Many of us likely equate life in Europe with la dolce vita (the sweet life) — each day overflowing with small pleasures and indulgences, like good food, wine, and cocktails. The country with the least expensive alcohol options is also known for its beverage culture, particularly in the wine department, and that country is Italy. Italy's prices are 19% lower than the rest of the EU, according to European Supermarket Magazine, with Germany's (beer-focused) alcohol prices following closely behind at 14% below the EU average.

For the budget-conscious world traveler, you might want to avoid Finland, where alcohol prices are a staggering 109.5% higher than the average in the EU. European alcohol prices are lowest in Italy where consuming it is part and parcel of local culture, and it is fair to say alcohol prices there have always been more reasonable in comparison to prices in the U.S. For example, a glass of wine in an Italian restaurant runs about four to eight euros ($4 to $10), since there isn't an exorbitant mark-up on alcohol like there is in the U.S. ($8 to $25 in an American restaurant). Since wine is such an integral part of Italian daily life, prices are also kept in check because there isn't a massive marketing need, such that there is stateside.