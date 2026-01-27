The European Country With The Absolute Cheapest Alcohol Prices
Many of us likely equate life in Europe with la dolce vita (the sweet life) — each day overflowing with small pleasures and indulgences, like good food, wine, and cocktails. The country with the least expensive alcohol options is also known for its beverage culture, particularly in the wine department, and that country is Italy. Italy's prices are 19% lower than the rest of the EU, according to European Supermarket Magazine, with Germany's (beer-focused) alcohol prices following closely behind at 14% below the EU average.
For the budget-conscious world traveler, you might want to avoid Finland, where alcohol prices are a staggering 109.5% higher than the average in the EU. European alcohol prices are lowest in Italy where consuming it is part and parcel of local culture, and it is fair to say alcohol prices there have always been more reasonable in comparison to prices in the U.S. For example, a glass of wine in an Italian restaurant runs about four to eight euros ($4 to $10), since there isn't an exorbitant mark-up on alcohol like there is in the U.S. ($8 to $25 in an American restaurant). Since wine is such an integral part of Italian daily life, prices are also kept in check because there isn't a massive marketing need, such that there is stateside.
Wine is a part of Italian culture
There is an interesting phenomenon happening across Europe (and the world) of declining alcohol consumption, in general. In the U.S., people aren't drinking as much beer, which has dropped to its lowest point in a generation. Though people are prioritizing health and forgoing or reducing alcohol consumption in social situations, it is still a huge market.
Alcohol consumption in Italy remains stable, since it's still a part of socializing — people are drinking less frequently, and overconsumption of wine and cocktails is frowned upon. What's more, wine is firmly entrenched in Italian culture, so prices are lower, due to multiple factors like wineries being largely family-owned, more government subsidies, and more regional wines being produced. This is made clear to consumers as Italian wines are governed by the DOC system, which guarantees its wines are produced in a particular growing region, and that information is spelled out on the label.
While overall alcohol consumption may be declining, the interest in socializing that revolves around food and drink is not. In Italy where aperitivo culture (similar to U.S. happy hour) and having wine with meals is baked into daily life, even the options for non-alcoholic drinks are expanding. Interestingly, Italy has the lowest prices in the EU for non-alcoholic drink options as well.