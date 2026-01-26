5 Mini Appliances That Turn Weeknight Cooking Into A Luxury Event

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Luxury" isn't typically the first word we think of when faced with the preparation of a weeknight meal. Ease and speed are more likely on our minds than images of a fancy repast: breakfast-for-dinner, a slow cooker pulled pork you (proudly) set up before leaving for work, or Ina Garten's favorite weeknight meal (a 30-minute Parmesan chicken). But don't write off dinnertime luxury just yet. With one or more of these five mini appliances, weeknight cooking doesn't have to be a pleasureless job done in exhausted haste and yielding spartan results. Your dinner can be a joy to both prepare and consume — luxury on a day of the week not starting with "S."

If it's speed you're looking for, you may not be up to much knife work; we've found a small Ninja appliance to handle the chopping and slicing for you. Perhaps you've whipped up that aforementioned Ina Garten Parm and are facing a saute pan of cooked-on crud. Your inner diva will delight at a simple tool by Williams Sonoma that saves you from the drudgery of strenuous scrubbing. Or maybe you don't mind sandwiches for dinner at all but would love a more elevated take — a particular toaster by Revolution is just waiting to jazz things up.

Cuisinart supports your need for weeknight luxury, too, with a classic appliance that serves up an equally classic "fancy" meal. And there's even one tool that brings the freshest herbs and veggies possible into your dinner. Prepare yourself: things are about to get posh.