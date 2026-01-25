Combine This Pantry Staple With Coffee Grounds For The Hands-Down Best Natural Kitchen Cleaner

Whether you're using a pour-over brew method, drip machine, espresso machine, moka pot, or cold brew to make your morning cup of joe, you have a pile of used coffee grounds at the end of it all (a bigger pile if you're using the cold brew method). There are a few things you can do with leftover grounds: throw them in the trash, add them to your compost, or use them as fertilizer in your garden. The latter two options are great for sustainability and eco-friendliness. But there's another option that combines used coffee grounds with a pantry staple you may not know about, and it could change the way you clean your kitchen forever.

You may have heard of mixing white vinegar and baking soda to make a cleaning solution, but instead, mix vinegar with your coffee grounds for the best natural kitchen cleaner. Forget citrus or fresh scents, coffee-scented cleaner just might be the best smelling, and it works well. Similarly to the vinegar-baking soda mixture, the coffee grounds provide a mild abrasiveness, perfect for scrubbing away stuck-on food and other messes. The vinegar acts as a natural disinfectant against some foodborne bacteria, such as salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria monocytogenes, perfect for cleaning many areas of your kitchen (although it isn't as effective at dealing with other germs as standard disinfectants). Plus, vinegar's acidity helps break down grease and gunk. When you mix the two ingredients together you get that same fizzy action that helps lift away messes with ease. Less time scrubbing vigorously? Yes please!