Walnuts Or Pistachios: Which Is The Better Source Of Fiber?
Though they're most well-known for being high in protein and healthy fats, walnuts and pistachios also provide a dose of fiber, an important macronutrient that helps us feel sated longer after eating, supports digestion and healthy blood sugar levels, and may even help prevent colon cancer. 1 ounce of walnuts (about ¼ cup) contains around 2 grams of fiber, while the same amount of pistachios clocks in at nearly 3 grams.
Since the average adult woman needs about 25 grams of fiber per day and the average man should get 38 grams, that means pistachios are the better choice if you're behind on meeting one of those goals or looking to pack more fiber into your breakfast — or any other meal of the day, for that matter. However, that doesn't mean you don't benefit from adding a handful of walnuts to one of your favorite fiber-infused, pumpkin-forward desserts or your favorite bakery-worthy banana bread.
It's best to use walnuts and pistachios for extra fiber
Despite pistachios offering almost a gram of extra fiber per serving over walnuts, neither nut delivers a huge percentage of your required daily value. It's best to think of them as a way to supplement other foods to help you get there. For example, if you're fortifying your smoothies with fiber-rich cacao nibs, you can also add a serving of walnuts or pistachios to the mix to bring additional fiber along with a delicious nutty flavor.
If you're not sure your blender can handle whole nuts, don't worry — 2 tablespoons of either nut butter contains the same amount of fiber as 1 ounce of whole nuts. In fact, sticking to low-sugar nut butters may be an even easier way to go. There are a lot of delicious ways to use pistachio butter and walnut butter in both sweet and savory applications, from smoothies and nutty ice cream to a rich and velvety sauce draped over pasta, fish, or chicken.