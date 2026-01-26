Walnuts Or Pistachios: Which Is The Better Source Of Fiber?

Though they're most well-known for being high in protein and healthy fats, walnuts and pistachios also provide a dose of fiber, an important macronutrient that helps us feel sated longer after eating, supports digestion and healthy blood sugar levels, and may even help prevent colon cancer. 1 ounce of walnuts (about ¼ cup) contains around 2 grams of fiber, while the same amount of pistachios clocks in at nearly 3 grams.

Since the average adult woman needs about 25 grams of fiber per day and the average man should get 38 grams, that means pistachios are the better choice if you're behind on meeting one of those goals or looking to pack more fiber into your breakfast — or any other meal of the day, for that matter. However, that doesn't mean you don't benefit from adding a handful of walnuts to one of your favorite fiber-infused, pumpkin-forward desserts or your favorite bakery-worthy banana bread.