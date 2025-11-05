This Underrated Ingredient Has More Fiber Than Oatmeal (And Tastes Amazing In Smoothies)
If you've been paying close attention to your recommended daily nutrients lately, you may have heard that most Americans aren't getting enough dietary fiber. Despite the Institute of Medicine's recommendation of eating 19 to 38 grams per day (depending on your age and sex), a 2016 study published in American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that only 5% American adults take in the fiber that they need for better digestion, controlling blood sugar, maintaining a healthy weight, and other health benefits. Never fear, however, because there are a lot of ways to pack in a few more grams of fiber into your daily routine. One such way is to just add a couple of cacao nibs to your smoothies.
Wait, did we just say cacao nibs? Why not flax seeds, lentils, or whole grains like oatmeal? While all of those ingredients do, indeed, provide lots of dietary fiber, there is a case to be made for cacao nibs. First of all, they actually have more fiber than oatmeal. While a cupful of prepared oatmeal has 4 grams fiber, a mere ounce of cocoa nibs packs in twice that amount at 8 grams (a cup, which has 8 ounces, will have much more). Second, these small pieces of crushed cacao beans have a bitter, chocolatey flavor that can make a smoothie taste next level. In fact, if you're already putting unsweetened cocoa powder into your smoothies, finely ground nibs are an easy swap or addition to your regular smoothie routine.
Adding cacao nibs to a smoothie
Adding some cacao nibs to a smoothie could not be easier; just pop them into the blender and let it rip. Start with adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of nibs to a single serving of smoothie. For a smooth texture and deep, chocolatey flavor, put the nibs in with the rest of the ingredients at the start. If you prefer a little texture, blend the other ingredients first, then shake the nibs into the blender and pulse it just a few times. You can also do a mixture of both by blending some nibs into the smoothie at the start and then sprinkling a few more on top for a little crunch.
Keep in mind that cacao nibs are unsweetened, so they'll taste bitter unless you include something sweet in your smoothie. A few dates, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, or a ripe, frozen banana can work great in the smoothie. If the liquid you use for the drink is already sweetened, like vanilla oat milk, you might not need much extra sugar at all.
Cocoa nibs taste great with peanut butter, berries, coconut, avocado, and definitely in a protein coffee smoothie as well, so don't be afraid to tinker around to find a flavor combination that you like. Not only will you smash your fiber goals, chances are you'll also find that cocoa nibs can be surprisingly versatile. And if you're not always in the mood for a smoothie, you can still get that fiber boost by sprinkling them into a loaded cereal for a well-rounded breakfast.