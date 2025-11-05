This Underrated Ingredient Has More Fiber Than Oatmeal (And Tastes Amazing In Smoothies)

Adding some cacao nibs to a smoothie could not be easier; just pop them into the blender and let it rip. Start with adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of nibs to a single serving of smoothie. For a smooth texture and deep, chocolatey flavor, put the nibs in with the rest of the ingredients at the start. If you prefer a little texture, blend the other ingredients first, then shake the nibs into the blender and pulse it just a few times. You can also do a mixture of both by blending some nibs into the smoothie at the start and then sprinkling a few more on top for a little crunch.

Keep in mind that cacao nibs are unsweetened, so they'll taste bitter unless you include something sweet in your smoothie. A few dates, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, or a ripe, frozen banana can work great in the smoothie. If the liquid you use for the drink is already sweetened, like vanilla oat milk, you might not need much extra sugar at all.

Cocoa nibs taste great with peanut butter, berries, coconut, avocado, and definitely in a protein coffee smoothie as well, so don't be afraid to tinker around to find a flavor combination that you like. Not only will you smash your fiber goals, chances are you'll also find that cocoa nibs can be surprisingly versatile. And if you're not always in the mood for a smoothie, you can still get that fiber boost by sprinkling them into a loaded cereal for a well-rounded breakfast.