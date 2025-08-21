The High-Protein Cheese That's The Perfect Addition To Most Meals, Even If You Limit Your Lactose

Savory, nutty, and distinctive for its long-lasting aftertaste, Parmesan (or Parmigiano Reggiano if you're Italian) has the power to enhance just about any recipe — no wonder it's colloquially known as the king of cheese. Whether it's a plate of crispy, juicy chicken smothered in marinara sauce, a bowl of creamy, buttery garlic pasta, or a rich, mouthwatering mushroom risotto simmered in white wine, a generous amount of freshly grated Parmesan is all you need to take each of these dishes to the next level. Hailing from the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, Parmesan is made primarily of cow's milk.

This makes it highly flavorful and nutritious, with a 1-ounce serving of the popular hard cheese boasting 10 grams of protein, making it a great alternative for those seeking to increase their intake without giving up cheese entirely. That's why you should think twice before throwing away Parmesan cheese rind — simply toss it in homemade broth instead, and enjoy the extra nutrients and flavor. Still, one of the best things about this delicious cheese, especially for the lactose intolerant among us, is it's low in lactose.

A 100-gram serving contains less than 1 milligram of this simple milk sugar, making it an excellent choice for those who are lactose intolerant. The reason behind its surprisingly low lactose content lies in Parmesan's fermentation and lengthy aging processes, which can last for over three years. During this time, nearly all of the lactose in the milk is essentially broken down by natural enzymes and bacteria.