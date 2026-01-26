Gas Stove Burner Won't Catch Fire? This Trick Works Every Time (But Do It Safely)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though electric stoves tend to last longer than their gas-powered counterparts, given the choice, many home cooks would opt for gas stoves due to their more powerful and efficient heat conduction. Cooking with an electric stove means waiting for the coils to heat up, while gas burners utilize an open flame that provides direct, immediate heat that's easier to control. Not to mention, gas stoves are more reliable in emergency situations. Small camping stoves are often powered with propane, for instance, negating the need for an electrical outlet.

Similarly, you can still use a gas stove to cook even during a power outage, as the gas will still flow — you just need to light it. Most modern gas stoves have automatic ignition that lights the burner with the simple turn of a knob. However, during a power outage, or when using an older stove model, this function may not be working, or may be absent altogether. In that case, you can still use the stove by lighting the burner manually, so you can use the burner as usual. Just note that if the power is out, your vent may not work normally, so it's best to check your stovetop's manual for safety guidelines — or if there are model-specific instructions for manually lighting the burners.

Of course, it's fairly easy to burn yourself by doing this with an ordinary lighter or standard match, which is why it makes more sense to use another kitchen staple: uncooked spaghetti noodles. All you need to do is light the end of a noodle with a lighter or candle and hold the lit end over your burner until fire catches, keeping your hand a safe distance away from the concentrated flames.