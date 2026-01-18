Baking On A Budget? You Might Want To Stop At Aldi For These Staple Ingredients

Baking as a hobby can be relaxing and rewarding. But whether you're perfecting your pastries or curating a cookie platter, baking can also be expensive, from basics like all-purpose flour to add-ons like chocolate chips. If you're baking for a crowd or just trying to cut your sweet treat budget, you can pick up most baking staples at Aldi for less than you'd find them anywhere else; on average, it's America's cheapest grocery store.

If you don't have a set event to bake for, step one to spending less is to bake based on what's on sale at your local Aldi — or any grocery store — that week. Check the weekly circular for discounts, follow your local store on social media to stay on top of any pop-up sales, and shop store brands, which are often more cost-effective. Ultimately, it's worth it to buy just about any baking ingredient at Aldi over competitors, cost-wise. When comparing Aldi prices with Target and Stop & Shop, Aldi was the clear winner. Its prices were sometimes a full dollar less than competitors. Although there were some items that were priced the same at Aldi and another store, if you're buying multiple ingredients, it's definitely the better deal to just grab everything at Aldi in order to save money on the total haul.