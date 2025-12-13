Some Of The Best Store-Bought White Bread Comes From A 100-Year-Old Bakery
White bread. Not only is it one of the most ubiquitous food items in Western culture, it's also a symbol of blandness, or something that is ordinary, at best. If you've ever heard the phrase, plain as white bread, then you understand that sentiment. But, truthfully, not all white bread is the same. And some versions are distinctly more unique than others, whether it's because of flavor, ingredients, or the origin of the bread itself.
That's exactly what we found when we ranked store-bought white bread brands — from the classic, nostalgic Wonder Bread, (which was the worst store-bought white bread you can buy), to Sara Lee, Pepperidge Farm, Martin's, and Trader Joe's. But perhaps the most unique brand of white bread, which happened to finish as our second favorite option, comes from Lewis Bake Shop, a 100-year-old independent bakery in Indiana.
Lewis Buttermilk White Bread sells for as low as $1.96 to $2.65 for 12 ounces, depending on location. That might make it a little more expensive than other brands when you consider per ounce pricing, but our taste-tester thought this brand was well worth the price.
Fresh, quality ingredients without preservatives
According to our review, Lewis Buttermilk White Bread tastes fresh — with no preservatives — and has a firm texture that holds up to anything you might put in a sandwich. Because of the lack of the preservatives, the bread spoils quicker, which is why the company sells its loaves in smaller sizes. Overall, it just comes down to flavor, and that's where Lewis Bake Shop really shines.
It's not a huge surprise for a bakery that's lasted as long as a century to have a handle on how to make great bread. When Lewis Bake Shop first opened in 1925, the three Lewis brothers — Amos, Armold, and R. Jack Lewis, Sr. — delivered their bread daily in a Ford Model T to customers around Evansville, Indiana. After 20 years of operation, Lewis Bake Shop employed 50 people and baked 75,000 loaves they delivered along 12 weekly delivery routes.
The bakery has continued to grow, and though the Lewis Buttermilk White Bread placed second on our list — trailing behind the best: Trader Joe's White Bread — its unique history and quality preservative-free baking process really makes it stand out among other brands. Despite its humble beginnings, this independent bakery can be found in 47 states, including many major grocery store chains all over the nation.