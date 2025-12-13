Some Of The Best Store-Bought White Bread Comes From A 100-Year-Old Bakery

White bread. Not only is it one of the most ubiquitous food items in Western culture, it's also a symbol of blandness, or something that is ordinary, at best. If you've ever heard the phrase, plain as white bread, then you understand that sentiment. But, truthfully, not all white bread is the same. And some versions are distinctly more unique than others, whether it's because of flavor, ingredients, or the origin of the bread itself.

That's exactly what we found when we ranked store-bought white bread brands — from the classic, nostalgic Wonder Bread, (which was the worst store-bought white bread you can buy), to Sara Lee, Pepperidge Farm, Martin's, and Trader Joe's. But perhaps the most unique brand of white bread, which happened to finish as our second favorite option, comes from Lewis Bake Shop, a 100-year-old independent bakery in Indiana.

Lewis Buttermilk White Bread sells for as low as $1.96 to $2.65 for 12 ounces, depending on location. That might make it a little more expensive than other brands when you consider per ounce pricing, but our taste-tester thought this brand was well worth the price.