Seafood Lovers Run To This LA Fish Market For Giant Custom Platters

If you're going to Southern California anytime soon, you'll want to check out any of the 12 best seafood restaurants in Los Angeles. And if you're looking for a no-frills world-famous seafood platter, serious variety, and waterfront views, San Pedro Fish Market delivers just that. Diners can order a customized seafood tray, complete with fresh vegetables, and tossed in sauces and seasonings. You can even buy fresh seafood to make at home, making sure to avoid these common mistakes with seafood boils, of course.

The menu at San Pedro Fish Market offers a range of preset platters that guests can customize as much as they please. Options include snow crab, lobster, fish, and sausage, among other choices. Each customer's selection is then boiled and finished on the griddle, doused in copious amounts of garlic, butter, and seasonings. Platters often come with garlic bread to soak up any leftover saucy goodness as well. You can check out its two locations in San Pedro and Long Beach.

The name of this iconic establishment may ring a bell for those who are fans of the docuseries Kings of Fi$h, released on Amazon Prime in 2024. This show follows the story of the San Pedro Fish Market, which has been family-owned for four generations. The restaurant's hard-fought efforts to stay afloat and longstanding history — spanning 70 years — are among the reasons it continues to thrive despite countless hardships.