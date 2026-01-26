The Forgotten Canned Liquid Your Grandma Added To Poke Cakes For Extra Sweetness

Gustatory nostalgia is when food-related memories resurface, either when you get a whiff of baked cookies similar to a household staple from your childhood or when you eat a foreign dish that reminds you of your time abroad. Today, we're taking a trip to memory lane, and you might find nostalgia bubbling up with this sweetness booster. Canned pineapple juice, though not an elusive product in the modern age, doesn't seem to be a currently trendy ingredient that home bakers reach for. However, this forgotten canned liquid might even be the ingredient your grandma added to boost the sweetness of your dessert — it was typically found in a pineapple upside down cake. Unearth a family member's old cookbook, and you might find one of the nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed.

The sweet punctuation to the dessert is used as a luscious glaze by poking holes in a freshly baked cake, which also makes each bite moist and indulgent — a telltale sign of a successful slice. With the juice's bright and acidic notes, a poke cake with pineapple juice in it makes for a refreshing serving that can be the perfect centerpiece for afternoon teas. Or, you know, a random day could also work. Amateur bakers might even want to use pineapple juice for dump cakes to create a dessert worth writing home about. Whatever baked treat you plan on working with, make sure it can hold moisture to soak up the juice without turning overly soggy.