Forget Bacon, Start Pairing Your Eggs With This Unexpected Protein

Eggs don't always have to be a breakfast food, but it's where they commonly land. When it comes to breakfast proteins, bacon is usually top of mind, though there are other favorites like breakfast sausage, plus regional combinations like a pork roll and egg sandwich or Spam and eggs. But for a fresh twist on eggs and protein, try pairing them with fish.

There are countless ways to enjoy fish and eggs, even if it feels like an outside-the-box combination. Salmon or lox over eggs Benedict, a teaspoon of caviar atop a deviled egg, or a fishy variation of egg foo young are all worth trying. The exciting part is that each of these variations comes with a different way to prepare eggs: poached, deviled, omelet style, and more. In most cases, you can mix up the fish you pair, too. Fried cod can replace catfish, egg foo young can be made with a variety of fish options, and so on.