This Mountain Dew Flavor Was A Fan-Favorite For 13 Years Before Being Discontinued
Almost everyone has a Mountain Dew flavor they will defend and look out for on the shelves. Having been in the game since 1948, Mountain Dew has a wide and growing selection of flavors that hit the spot (as well as some that don't rank so highly). However, there are certain classic flavors that aren't on the shelves anymore, and their absence is more than felt by some fans. Mountain Dew soda lovers are more than likely able to reel off a list of flavors that are discontinued and absolutely deserve a comeback, and high on that list is White Out.
Mountain Dew White Out was a popular drink known for its mellow citrus notes and its cloudy white appeal. It was discontinued around 2019 or 2020 across the country, but independent bottlers like Wis-Pak continued to produce it until 2023. The beloved drink may have been axed due to low sales, but Mountain Dew often discontinues drinks – even fan favorites – to create space for newer blends, which may also be one reason behind wiping this soda out of the mix. Some fans claim it had a complex taste, combining citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit subtly with a twist on the OG flavor..
What fans have to say about Mountain Dew White Out being discontinued
Even though Mountain Dew was once controversial enough to be banned in over 100 countries, there are several Americans who aren't happy about having one of their favorite flavors banished from the shelves. Fans have been left to wonder why it was discontinued given there is overwhelming feedback it is one of the brand's most missed sodas. On Facebook, one user rated the drink high as a flavor that truly stood out, stating, "It's an 11 for me, still my all-time favorite to this day, and I'd give anything to have it one more time." In a TikTok comment, another fan expressed annoyance the flavor disappeared in the long-term. The fan favorite was described as a palate reset because of how refreshing it was. Then there are some who believed it was just an average-tasting beverage, comparing it to a flat Sprite.
Some are anticipating a comeback in summer 2026, where the rumor is Mountain Dew will offer White Out as part of an America Pack (red, white, and blue varieties), reportedly for the nation's 250th anniversary and July Fourth festivities. Even while it is not confirmed by the popular soda brand, the rumor is still being met with a lot of excitement since it might be the first time White Out will be found on shelves since 2019. If you're itching for a chance to get a sip, keep your fingers crossed with the rest of the nation for a smooth gulp of White Out to keep you refreshed.