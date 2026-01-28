This Mountain Dew Flavor Was A Fan-Favorite For 13 Years Before Being Discontinued

Even though Mountain Dew was once controversial enough to be banned in over 100 countries, there are several Americans who aren't happy about having one of their favorite flavors banished from the shelves. Fans have been left to wonder why it was discontinued given there is overwhelming feedback it is one of the brand's most missed sodas. On Facebook, one user rated the drink high as a flavor that truly stood out, stating, "It's an 11 for me, still my all-time favorite to this day, and I'd give anything to have it one more time." In a TikTok comment, another fan expressed annoyance the flavor disappeared in the long-term. The fan favorite was described as a palate reset because of how refreshing it was. Then there are some who believed it was just an average-tasting beverage, comparing it to a flat Sprite.

Some are anticipating a comeback in summer 2026, where the rumor is Mountain Dew will offer White Out as part of an America Pack (red, white, and blue varieties), reportedly for the nation's 250th anniversary and July Fourth festivities. Even while it is not confirmed by the popular soda brand, the rumor is still being met with a lot of excitement since it might be the first time White Out will be found on shelves since 2019. If you're itching for a chance to get a sip, keep your fingers crossed with the rest of the nation for a smooth gulp of White Out to keep you refreshed.