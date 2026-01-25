The Best Way To Avoid Stains In Your Kitchen When Peeling Beets (It's So Easy)
For those who enjoy beets, you'll know this vegetable is as delicious as it is versatile. Not only are beets beloved atop green salads, mixed into hummus blends, and great on sandwiches, they're also among the nine best vegetables for juicing. Despite the many benefits of this jewel-toned veggie, the mess that comes with the peeling process can be quite a headache. If you're committed to incorporating this vegetable into your meal plans but dread the cleanup, there are many steps you can take to reduce staining.
All it takes is waiting to peel this root vegetable until after it's been cooked (preferably roasted). You'll begin by enclosing each beet in a layer of foil. When using this method, it's good to incorporate an extra splash of oil and water. This will lead the peels to loosen as they slightly steam inside the foils. Make sure your beets cool before handling. Now, peeling should be much easier than if they were left raw.
You may also try boiling or steaming your beets for a similar result. No matter which method you use, you want to get your beets to a point where the skin simply slides off. When it comes to avoiding extra mess, you can line surfaces with a layer of baking paper, which is non-porous and will help prevent the spread of red stains. It also helps to line your pan with baking paper to catch liquids that seep out as they cook. Peeling over the sink is another great method because the crimson droplets will fall directly down the drain.
Other ways to avoid the mess of peeling beets
If you're worried about the veggie staining your hands, a simple solution is just to use food-safe gloves. That way you won't leave your kitchen red-handed (literally). There are also nifty vegetable peeling hybrids that are both protective of your hands, and have grippy surfaces that help peel with ease. These Magic Quick Rubber Peelers are a great option, for example, and you can snag them for just $9.99 on Amazon. That said, reviews can be varied, so do make sure to do a bit of research to see what options will best suit your needs.
You could also try making use of vegetable oils you already have in your kitchen. It turns out that a thin layer of oil on your hands and cutting board can prevent staining. Though if this method doesn't work, it may be worth trying any of these home remedies to help with beet-stained hands. Another simple solution is to use a glass or plastic cutting board that won't take on the bright red juices from your beets as you peel.
Additionally, if you're worried about the tendency for red beets to stain, you could also try any number of different beet varieties that are not as vibrant, and therefore pose less risk of messy clean up or staining in the kitchen. Try golden beets or avalanche beets, which are white. And if you're wondering how you'd even use these varieties, this is the vibrant root vegetable you need to start making fries with.