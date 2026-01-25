The Best Way To Avoid Stains In Your Kitchen When Peeling Beets (It's So Easy)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who enjoy beets, you'll know this vegetable is as delicious as it is versatile. Not only are beets beloved atop green salads, mixed into hummus blends, and great on sandwiches, they're also among the nine best vegetables for juicing. Despite the many benefits of this jewel-toned veggie, the mess that comes with the peeling process can be quite a headache. If you're committed to incorporating this vegetable into your meal plans but dread the cleanup, there are many steps you can take to reduce staining.

All it takes is waiting to peel this root vegetable until after it's been cooked (preferably roasted). You'll begin by enclosing each beet in a layer of foil. When using this method, it's good to incorporate an extra splash of oil and water. This will lead the peels to loosen as they slightly steam inside the foils. Make sure your beets cool before handling. Now, peeling should be much easier than if they were left raw.

You may also try boiling or steaming your beets for a similar result. No matter which method you use, you want to get your beets to a point where the skin simply slides off. When it comes to avoiding extra mess, you can line surfaces with a layer of baking paper, which is non-porous and will help prevent the spread of red stains. It also helps to line your pan with baking paper to catch liquids that seep out as they cook. Peeling over the sink is another great method because the crimson droplets will fall directly down the drain.