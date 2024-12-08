The Vibrant Root Vegetable You Need To Start Making Fries With

There's "team potato fries," and there's "team sweet potato fries," but there's a new contender on the block that gives a visually appealing and healthy boost to your plate of fries: the humble beetroot! Known for their enticing crimson hue and subtly sweet notes, beets are versatile vegetables used in cuisines around the world, and turning them into a healthier version of a classic American side is simple! All you need to do is select firm beets, wash and peel them, then cut them into uniform strips about half an inch wide. Make sure to pat them dry to remove any moisture before tossing in oil and salt and layering them evenly on a baking tray. Every oven is different, so the time and temperature needed for the satisfyingly crisp exterior and perfectly cooked fries will vary, but the general range of temperatures is between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes.

If you want to level up your fry game, consider tossing them in a flavor-infused oil and seasonings of your choice. Serve your seasoned fries with a side of herbaceous tahini dip for a culinary masterpiece! Air frying is an unexpected method for cooking lots of foods, including your beet fries, but it's a great healthy alternative if you want to minimize excessive oil usage. And, if you're not a fan of beets but are still curious to explore other root vegetable fries, parsnips are a fantastic choice given their visual likeness to conventional potato fries combined with their nutritional benefits.