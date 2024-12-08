The Vibrant Root Vegetable You Need To Start Making Fries With
There's "team potato fries," and there's "team sweet potato fries," but there's a new contender on the block that gives a visually appealing and healthy boost to your plate of fries: the humble beetroot! Known for their enticing crimson hue and subtly sweet notes, beets are versatile vegetables used in cuisines around the world, and turning them into a healthier version of a classic American side is simple! All you need to do is select firm beets, wash and peel them, then cut them into uniform strips about half an inch wide. Make sure to pat them dry to remove any moisture before tossing in oil and salt and layering them evenly on a baking tray. Every oven is different, so the time and temperature needed for the satisfyingly crisp exterior and perfectly cooked fries will vary, but the general range of temperatures is between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes.
If you want to level up your fry game, consider tossing them in a flavor-infused oil and seasonings of your choice. Serve your seasoned fries with a side of herbaceous tahini dip for a culinary masterpiece! Air frying is an unexpected method for cooking lots of foods, including your beet fries, but it's a great healthy alternative if you want to minimize excessive oil usage. And, if you're not a fan of beets but are still curious to explore other root vegetable fries, parsnips are a fantastic choice given their visual likeness to conventional potato fries combined with their nutritional benefits.
Benefits of incorporating root vegetables into your meals
It's not just about the beets. Root vegetables in general are nutritional powerhouses with an impressive range of health benefits. The kingdom of underground vegetables is varied, from carrots and sweet potatoes to parsnips, turnips, and more, and these all impart a boost of nutrition and delicious autumnal, earthy flavors to any dish. Many are packed with complex carbohydrates, essential fiber, inflammation-combating antioxidants, and a wealth of vitamins and minerals. But that's not all; root vegetables are typically rich in potassium, magnesium, and other critical minerals that support important facets like muscle function and bone health, making them an essential component of a balanced diet.
It's always a win when foods packed with nutrients and health are also tasty, and the versatility of preparing root vegetables is a testament to that. Roasting root vegetables enhances their sweetness, which can complement the savory flavors in a roasted veggie dish. Root vegetables are also a foundation for a hearty side dish of impeccably sautéed vegetables. They can be blended into aromatic soups, incorporated into a plant-based mac and cheese, and be the key ingredient in a show-stopping dessert! Safe to say that adding more root vegetables to your meals can support your personal wellness goals while offering a delectable culinary experience.