One Atlanta Biscuit Spot Secretly Has The One Of The Best Chicken Sandwiches In Georgia (According To Reviews)
The congested roads might be the first to come to mind when you think of Atlanta, but let's set that aside and focus on the silver lining: The culinary scene that's almost worth getting stuck in traffic for. For all you know, there are restaurants that hide behind those bustling roads, and if you're patient enough, gastronomy deities might give their blessing and grant you one of the best bites in the city. But thanks to generous foodies who don't gatekeep, great finds are anything but elusive. The best chicken sandwich in Georgia hides in the confines of 1911 Biscuits & Burgers, a biscuit spot that takes the cake for the ultimate comfort food, according to reviews. For roughly $5 to $8, you can enjoy this crowd favorite, and perhaps even come back for another bite. In an expensive city like Atlanta, prices like these seem extinct, especially for something a great number of people find exceptionally delicious. But behold, 1911 Biscuits & Burgers shows that it is possible.
If you only have 24 hours to eat in Atlanta, don't miss out on this restaurant, which also has other interesting concoctions, including breakfast bowls, wings, burgers, and hot dogs. For your first visit, however, there's no better way to dip your toes into this local fixture than the chicken sandwich.
What makes 1911 Biscuits & Burgers' chicken sandwich a fan favorite?
There are two chicken sandwich options on 1911 Biscuits & Burger's menu. One is ideal for purists who like their meals plain and simple — just pickles and the house-made sauce. The original chicken sandwich is far from being flashy, but folks seem to enjoy the delightfully crispy texture of the poultry and its pleasantly robust flavors. The sauce, which some diners assume to be made out of mayo and another ingredient that gives it a modest heat, really gives it a delicious boost. While you can definitely increase your spice tolerance, it seems that spice-averse folks don't have to shy away from the sauce.
The ultimate chicken sandwich, on the other hand, comes in a satisfying mouthful. The restaurant doesn't skimp on servings, making the $7.95 bite all the more worth it. Unlike the original iteration, this elevated plate is filled with plenty more good stuff. Two sauces — the 1911 sauce and the sweet red barbecue — meet in the middle to create an even more pleasant finish. Other ingredients that complete this concoction are the classic toppings that belong in your chicken sandwich: lettuce, tomato, and onion, along with cheese and bacon. This version of the famed sandwich will appeal more to hearty eaters, for sure. If there's something we can learn from 1911 Biscuits & Burgers' surprising underdog, it's to venture outside the classic offerings of a restaurant. Sometimes the best eats come in a serendipitous detour.