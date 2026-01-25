One Atlanta Biscuit Spot Secretly Has The One Of The Best Chicken Sandwiches In Georgia (According To Reviews)

The congested roads might be the first to come to mind when you think of Atlanta, but let's set that aside and focus on the silver lining: The culinary scene that's almost worth getting stuck in traffic for. For all you know, there are restaurants that hide behind those bustling roads, and if you're patient enough, gastronomy deities might give their blessing and grant you one of the best bites in the city. But thanks to generous foodies who don't gatekeep, great finds are anything but elusive. The best chicken sandwich in Georgia hides in the confines of 1911 Biscuits & Burgers, a biscuit spot that takes the cake for the ultimate comfort food, according to reviews. For roughly $5 to $8, you can enjoy this crowd favorite, and perhaps even come back for another bite. In an expensive city like Atlanta, prices like these seem extinct, especially for something a great number of people find exceptionally delicious. But behold, 1911 Biscuits & Burgers shows that it is possible.

If you only have 24 hours to eat in Atlanta, don't miss out on this restaurant, which also has other interesting concoctions, including breakfast bowls, wings, burgers, and hot dogs. For your first visit, however, there's no better way to dip your toes into this local fixture than the chicken sandwich.