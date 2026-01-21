You Can't Skip The Oysters At This 1940s New Orleans Seafood Restaurant

Oysters are one of the most polarizing foods within the culinary world, especially when ordered at a restaurant. Those who do like eating them will immediately know the two telltale signs that you shouldn't order raw oysters at a restaurant (hint: it has to do with how they look and how they are shucked). However, when it comes to the oysters from Felix's, a NOLA staple that's been around since the 1940s, these are a not-to-miss favorite. This establishment is proud of the fact that many New Orleans locals have tried their first ever oysters here. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and undeniably fresh seafood — Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar is beloved by residents and tourists alike.

Both newbie and longtime oyster fans will be pleased to know that the menu features many different variations of this dish. You can expect to see options like chargrilled oysters (topped with parmesan breadcrumbs), oysters on the half-shell (served with classic cocktail sauce), and even oysters Rockefeller, which features creamed spinach, bacon, and cheese. That isn't all, though; you can also order Felix's famous oysters fried in a po-boy. You'll find oyster pasta on the menu, too, which comes served in cajun cream sauce. Regardless of your preference, guests are spoiled for choice at this iconic spot.

While the original establishment is based in the French Quarter, there are actually two other Felix's locations. You can also get its famous oysters in Lakefront, New Orleans, and Gulfport, Mississippi. And if you're itching to try this seafood but feel a bit apprehensive about eating oysters on your own, it may be worth asking your server for any of these 15 best toppings for raw oysters to elevate your experience.