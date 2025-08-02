There's More Caffeine In Moka Pot Than You Might Think

The reality for many of us, even if we drink coffee every day, is that we genuinely don't know how much caffeine we're consuming. The average cup of drip coffee contains 165 milligrams, or about 21 milligrams per ounce, but that can vary based on the type of beans, grind size, and the brewing method. What about the moka pot? This stovetop tool produces strong coffee similar to espresso, and though it is not an espresso machine, it must be stronger than drip coffee, right?

It's true — if you feel a strong buzz after sipping moka pot brewed coffee, it's because the caffeine content is indeed higher than what comes out of a basic coffee machine. Chowhound spoke exclusively to Lena Bakovic, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Top Nutrition Coaching, to understand how moka pot coffee compares to other brewing methods. Bakovic explains, "Coffee made with a moka pot typically has a caffeine content comparable to espresso, tilting it towards the higher end of the caffeine spectrum. Because it uses pressure to push hot water through finely ground coffee, it creates a strong, concentrated brew that contains more caffeine than regular drip coffee and a little less than a traditional espresso shot."

On average, a serving of coffee from the moka pot, which is 2 ounces, contains about 93 mg of caffeine. There are different sizes of moka pots, but one of the popular sizes is called the 6-cup, and it holds 10 ounces of coffee. So, be warned, an entire moka pot of this size is far too much caffeine for one person — but there are tiny moka pots that only produce a single serving if you want to better monitor your caffeine intake.