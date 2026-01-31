The Irresistible Cookie Chain That's Stealing Crumbl Fans One Box At A Time

For years, the gourmet cookie boom has felt definitively one-note, and we know you know what we're talking about — Crumbl's iconic giant cookies, the weekly flavor drops, and those bright pink boxes designed for social media hype. And the hype definitely worked ... that is, until it didn't. Over the last few years, more and more cookie fans seem to be asking the same question: why does the hype feel better than the actual cookie?

The issues with Crumbl that we just can't ignore have meant that another cookie brand could step in — not because they've gone viral, but just as a stand-in after one too many disappointing Crumbl cookies. The place that's stealing former Crumbl fans? Chip Cookies, which is not a new brand by any means. It actually opened its first location in Utah back in 2016, a year before Crumbl opened its doors.

If you spend a little time reading fan discussions, including a handful of Reddit threads, you'll notice a pattern in Crumbl reviews. People are frustrated by overly sweet, underbaked cookies with flavors that don't always land. Those recurring complaints are why we even wrote a list of cookies to avoid ordering at Crumbl. Chip Cookies, by contrast, gets praised for its balance.