Are Scallops In Season? Here's The Best Time To Eat Them

Buttery, briny, and mildly sweet, scallops are widely appreciated for their soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture and their unique taste. Whether pan-seared until they're perfectly golden brown, added to a bright lemon and garlic pasta, or coated in a marinade and tossed onto the grill, they're always a fan-favorite. However, one of the most common mistakes you're probably making when cooking scallops is perhaps preparing them when they're out of season.

That timing matters greatly when it comes to North Atlantic scallops (Placopecten magellanicus), which are harvested in deep offshore waters along the East Coast. These scallops account for nearly all fresh scallops consumed in the United States. Their peak harvest season runs from October through March, after the end of their spawning period, and before warmer water temperatures affect their quality. This is when their texture is beautifully firm and moist.

In contrast to North Atlantic scallops, Pacific varieties, such as Alaska's plump and buttery Weathervane scallops (Patinopecten caurinus), which are the world's largest scallops, in addition to Japan's deliciously juicy Hokkaido scallops (Patinopecten yessoensis), are typically harvested from late summer through early fall. However, the season can sometimes last until February. This is why knowing the best season to buy scallops makes it easier to find high-quality fresh scallops that are more flavorful and beautifully delicate.