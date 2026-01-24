The Best Great Value Coffee Pods You Can Buy At Walmart, Hands Down
Walmart's Great Value brand may not be the first that comes to mind when buying coffee pods, but it does have a great selection of roasts and flavors. From Donut Shop to Toasted Coconut, Great Value has a pod for every preference. When Chowhound tried and ranked 15 Great Value coffee pods, we found the best one to be a classic staple. The Colombian Medium Roast pod was the perfect strong yet not very intense flavor that could satisfy any palette.
The Colombian Medium Roast pods are 100% arabica coffee, meaning the grounds inside are made only from the arabica bean — which is the most popular type of bean in coffee production. Arabica is often perceived as the better-tasting bean and can contribute to the overall quality of the brew. We certainly felt this rang true in our tasting, as the coffee tasted even better than pricier brands. Additionally, medium roasted Colombian coffee beans in general are typically known for striking a good balance between acidic yet rich and smooth notes, which also explains why we thought these pods made the best brew. Great Value's Colombian Medium Roast pods are great to enjoy black but also robust enough to add milk and sweetener to without overpowering the distinctive coffee flavor. For just around $0.40 a pod, this coffee exceeded our expectations.
What made the Colombian Medium Roast so special?
Many of Great Value's coffee pods pleasantly surprised us, but not all were as delicious and reliable as the medium roast. The worst pod we tried was the Caramel Pecan Medium Roast pods, which unfortunately tasted sour and smelled rotten. Flavored coffee is made either using natural methods or artificial additives, and regardless of the route these pods used, they definitely didn't taste like they had been flavored properly. The Colombian Medium Roast pod offered the perfect plain and simple yet impressive flavor that was unmatched compared to the others we tasted.
Many other coffee-drinkers also agree that the Great Value Colombian Medium Roast pods are supreme, claiming they have a smooth and robust flavor for such an affordable price. The only other pod that came close to this one in our ranking was the Donut Shop flavor, which was similar in taste but still fell short.
Great Value proves you don't need to spend a ton for a great cup of coffee, and the Colombian Medium Roast is the best you can get. The brand's other fancier flavorings or darker roasts can be overwhelming and don't always taste the way you're expecting them to. In comparison, its Colombian Medium Roast is balanced, versatile, and the best that Great Value has to offer