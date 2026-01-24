The Best Great Value Coffee Pods You Can Buy At Walmart, Hands Down

Walmart's Great Value brand may not be the first that comes to mind when buying coffee pods, but it does have a great selection of roasts and flavors. From Donut Shop to Toasted Coconut, Great Value has a pod for every preference. When Chowhound tried and ranked 15 Great Value coffee pods, we found the best one to be a classic staple. The Colombian Medium Roast pod was the perfect strong yet not very intense flavor that could satisfy any palette.

The Colombian Medium Roast pods are 100% arabica coffee, meaning the grounds inside are made only from the arabica bean — which is the most popular type of bean in coffee production. Arabica is often perceived as the better-tasting bean and can contribute to the overall quality of the brew. We certainly felt this rang true in our tasting, as the coffee tasted even better than pricier brands. Additionally, medium roasted Colombian coffee beans in general are typically known for striking a good balance between acidic yet rich and smooth notes, which also explains why we thought these pods made the best brew. Great Value's Colombian Medium Roast pods are great to enjoy black but also robust enough to add milk and sweetener to without overpowering the distinctive coffee flavor. For just around $0.40 a pod, this coffee exceeded our expectations.