This Viral Hack To Keep 2-Liter Soda Fizzy Doesn't Really Work — Here's The Science

Buying a two-liter bottle of soda usually makes financial sense — you get more for your money than if you were purchasing a pack of canned soda. That said, it can be tough to get through a two-liter before your soda goes flat, and there's a viral social media trick that claims to keep soda fizzy longer. TikTok users are sharing videos of themselves squeezing the air out of soda bottles and recapping them in an attempt to retain carbonation. Ed McCormick, the CEO of Cape Crystal Brands, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to inform us whether this trick is worth trying.

"The bottom line is that the TikTok hack is not entirely untrue, but it is well exaggerated," McCormick said. "It is kind of helpful, but not very much of a payback based on the effort needed to implement that soda hack strategy." He explained how the supposed hack works. Pushing air out of the bottle by squeezing it before replacing the cap reduces the headspace in the bottle, which is the amount of air above the liquid.

"This is temporarily decreasing the amount of carbon dioxide that can escape from the soda and into that space," said McCormick. While the hack could make sense, opening the bottle depressurizes it in the first place. Even though it might slow the rate at which the soda loses its fizz, our expert said, "It does not reverse the process by which soda becomes flat."