How Long Does It Take For Opened Soda To Go Flat?

Sure, the taste of the next best new soda flavor might be great, but it's that wonderful, carbonated bubbliness that makes it stand out. That crispness and fizzy mouthfeel could easily be pointed to as the reason why soda lovers love soda. Unfortunately, that fizziness is fleeting. Unlike lemonade or sweet tea, which can go back in the fridge for quite a while in between pouring out a cold glass, opened soda goes flat once the lid is off and the carbonation is released to the air. But how long does it take? And can you fight fate to extend the life of your Sprite?

Well, it really all depends on the situation you're in. So long as you place the opened soda in the fridge, the cold will help the carbon dioxide gas escape at a slower speed, and it should keep at least some of its fizz for two to three days. But if you're able to transfer it to a sealable, airtight bottle, the bubbles could make it as far as day five or six — maybe the carbonation won't be of the same quality as when it arrived, but the soda will certainly still be drinkable.