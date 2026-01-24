The Best Time To Go To A Buffet Isn't When It's Slow: Here's Why

One of the best parts of going to a buffet is that you generally don't have to wait for your food. It can be tempting to go to your favorite buffet-style restaurants during slower times, so you never have to wait for a new tray of your go-to dish to be brought out (and you don't have to stand in line to grab a plate and get started — natural bottlenecks are actually one of the hidden tactics buffet restaurants use to cut costs without you noticing). However, going to a buffet during off-peak hours actually isn't the best idea when it comes to food safety. The longer a plate of food sits out, the more likely it is to become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. According to the Food and Drug Administration, once a tray of food on a buffet hits the two-hour mark, it should be discarded.

In today's times of rising food costs, however, many restaurants are working to save where they can, and that could mean looking the other way when an untouched tray of food hits the two-hour mark (to be clear, we're speculating here, but it makes sense that this could happen from time to time). To avoid food that's been sitting out for a long time, it's best to visit buffets during busier times, when food is more likely to be eaten. This rule is also smart to follow for grocery store salad bars and hot bars — you don't want to fill your container up with items that have been sitting out for most of the day.