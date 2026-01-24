This Underrated Countertop Material Handles Heat, Scratches, And Spills

Replacing countertops is a big decision, and there are many factors to consider. Look, price, durability and even home resale value are big ones. If you're someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen and wants a durable countertop material that lasts ages, consider purchasing porcelain.

Porcelain countertops are a relatively common choice for bathroom vanities. They're non-porous and stain-resistant, so you don't have to worry about water damaging the material, which also makes sense for the kitchen. Plus, the countertops have strong heat resistance and are scratch-proof — other qualities that makes them long-lasting. When compared to other countertop materials, such as granite and quartz, porcelain wins in just about every category because other materials don't have all the same qualities. Granite, for example, isn't fade-resistant or non-porous while quartz has limited heat resistance. Design-wise, there's good news: Porcelain has a wide variety of styles, so if you want to choose a specific countertop color or style, you can likely find a look that fits your vision.