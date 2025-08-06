There's An Easier Way To Make S'mores Indoors (No Stove Or Fireplace Required)

Roasting marshmallows over a campfire brings back fond memories of childhood, no matter how old you get. But campfires aren't always convenient, or even possible. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the gooey goodness of s'mores — you've just got to get creative and work with what you've got. Luckily, there is an easy way to make s'mores inside without having to lift a single log. There is the obvious hack of roasting your marshmallows over a gas burner, but some people use electric ranges. Even if you do have a gas range, though, you'll be running the risk of over-roasting those marshmallows and winding up with burned, sugary goo all over your burner. If you've ever lost a marshmallow to the depths of a campfire, you know the struggle is real.

Instead, just grab some candles. They are safe and convenient, and a good idea to keep on hand anyway in case of a power outage. It may take a bit longer to get the heat you need, but the flame is controllable and easy to work with. If you really want to create a campfire vibe, you can set up camp chairs and make some outdoorsy lights with strategically placed Mason jars. With the stage set, you can get to work making your impromptu s'mores, toasting them carefully over candlelight. You'll want to use unscented candles and stay away from paraffin; instead, choose a non-toxic material like beeswax or soy. That way your candle flame won't alter the flavor of your marshmallows or make them unsafe to eat.