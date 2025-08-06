There's An Easier Way To Make S'mores Indoors (No Stove Or Fireplace Required)
Roasting marshmallows over a campfire brings back fond memories of childhood, no matter how old you get. But campfires aren't always convenient, or even possible. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the gooey goodness of s'mores — you've just got to get creative and work with what you've got. Luckily, there is an easy way to make s'mores inside without having to lift a single log. There is the obvious hack of roasting your marshmallows over a gas burner, but some people use electric ranges. Even if you do have a gas range, though, you'll be running the risk of over-roasting those marshmallows and winding up with burned, sugary goo all over your burner. If you've ever lost a marshmallow to the depths of a campfire, you know the struggle is real.
Instead, just grab some candles. They are safe and convenient, and a good idea to keep on hand anyway in case of a power outage. It may take a bit longer to get the heat you need, but the flame is controllable and easy to work with. If you really want to create a campfire vibe, you can set up camp chairs and make some outdoorsy lights with strategically placed Mason jars. With the stage set, you can get to work making your impromptu s'mores, toasting them carefully over candlelight. You'll want to use unscented candles and stay away from paraffin; instead, choose a non-toxic material like beeswax or soy. That way your candle flame won't alter the flavor of your marshmallows or make them unsafe to eat.
Making s'mores may be simple, but it doesn't have to be basic
You can turn your inside activity into even more fun by making your own marshmallows, which is surprisingly simple and only requires a few ingredients. They also require minimal effort, meaning that you can use homemade marshmallows to explore your creativity and give your s'mores a punch of flavor and texture. Consider adding a coating of shredded coconut to them, so when you roast your marshmallows, you also get that nutty crunch. Not to mention that coconut, marshmallow, chocolate, and graham crackers are an epic flavor and texture combination.
You can also get innovative with your s'mores by adding pretzels, changing up your choice of chocolate, or replacing it entirely with thin pieces of brownie for a chewier result. With a world of s'more possibilities at your fingertips — including bacon, peanut butter cups, or fresh strawberries — you can have fun raiding the fridge and the pantry to spice up your treat. Speaking of spice, you can add some heat by using a chocolate infused with a touch of chili pepper for a unique flavor that will light up your taste buds. Or you can go in a completely different direction and try white chocolate, which will melt at a lower temperature than milk chocolate but will give you an interesting flavor twist on a basic s'more.