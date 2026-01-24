Don't Be Afraid To Choose Fish With Edible Bones For Less Hassle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've eaten salmon as a child, you may remember the adults in your vicinity admonishing you to "chew carefully, there might be bones." And while most of the time, swallowing fish bones may not cause major issues, some fish have more edible bones that can minimize a lot of that worry. Chowhound spoke with chef Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," and chef Andrew Zimmern, TV personality and co-author of "The Blue Food Cookbook," to get their advice on how to eat fish with edible bones.

The first step, of course, is to select the right kind of fish. "With fresh fish, the key is size and structure," says Gentile. "Small fish have fine bones that can soften or become almost unnoticeable with the right cooking." Her recommendations include milkfish (or bangus) as well as small sardines, anchovies, and smelt (yes, you can eat smelt fish bones). Zimmern agrees, differentiating between small and oily types of fish like anchovies and smelt as a starting point; fish with bony skeletons that soften when braised or pickled, like herring and alewives; and fish that are commonly eaten whole (with bones) when cooked, like the Japanese ayu. In fact, Zimmern says that in some regions, certain fish bones are cooked separately to the fish, as their own type of delicacy.

On the other hand, "Avoid large fish with thick pin bones or heavy rib bones, like snapper, cod, halibut, grouper, etc.," Zimmern says. "Those bones do not soften in any pleasant way and are not worth testing your dental insurance on."