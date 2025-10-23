This Genius Plastic Wrap Hack Makes Meal Prep So Much Faster

Some of the world's most effective products can also be the most vexing. "Has this ever happened to you" would simply not be such a resonant phrase — one that you are probably imagining in that inimitable infomercial tone and intonation at this very moment — were it not for otherwise serviceable items like unwieldy colanders, inadequate hair ties, and analog light switches. Plastic wrap, sometimes called cling wrap or known by the most prominent brand name version, Saran Wrap, suffers similar made-for-TV perils, as it seems to stick as well to itself as that which you wish to seal. But you needn't pay so much as shipping and handling for a better way to store food, from prepped ingredients for the week's meals to leftovers.

The secret is to simply chill your plastic wrap for more functional food preservation with minimal effort and zero additional cost. You can literally just store the roll in your refrigerator or freezer instead of its more common cabinet spot and the colder environs will make it less tacky and easier to handle. This is even among restaurant meal prep hacks that some pros use to shave seconds off the time an order takes to get from the pad to the plate.