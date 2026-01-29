It's So Easy To Get A Free Appetizer At Longhorn Steakhouse. Here's How
With more than 600 locations across 44 states, Longhorn Steakhouse is definitely one of the most prominent steakhouse chains in the country — it's certainly doing something right. In Chowhound's ranking of the best Longhorn Steakhouse steaks, even the lowest-ranked steak was still delish, and the famous Longhorn bread and butter can't be beat. But save room for the appetizers, which are a step above typical family-style appetizer fare. Even better, the steakhouse chain will let you try out one of those tasty apps for free.
All you need to do is sign up for the Longhorn Steakhouse eClub on the website, then you'll receive an offer for one free appetizer with the purchase of one adult entree. Appetizers may vary by location, as you might receive Texas brisket queso at one location or Wild West shrimp at another — both of which can cost between $8 to $14 without the eClub deal. To join the eClub, you need to provide your name, email address, zip code, birthday, and preferred location.
It's pretty simple, though you do have to be 21 years old to sign up. In addition to the free appetizer, being part of the eClub allows you to receive news, exclusive rewards, and other Longhorn deals. However, Longhorn doesn't share much information about what specific types of rewards and deals they offer through the eClub.
Breaking down Longhorn's best appetizers
There are menu items we'd suggest avoiding when you visit Longhorn Steakhouse, but none of the appetizers are on that list. Appetizer options, which vary by location, may include parmesan-crusted spinach dip, Wild West shrimp, white cheddar stuffed mushrooms, spicy chicken bites, the Texas Tonion (fried onion petals), firecracker chicken wraps, and seasoned steakhouse wings.
A Redditor and self-reported former employee of Longhorn stated the Wild West shrimp "might be the best appetizer in the game." The Parmesan-crusted spinach dip served with pita chips seems to be universally loved by Longhorn diners. One customer on Instagram reviewed they loved the shrimp, chicken wraps, and stuffed mushrooms. Along with the steakhouse wings, he said those were his favorite four appetizers.
With appetizers costing between $8 and $14, you could potentially buy two or three and make a whole meal out of them, which would be similar in cost to just ordering one steak with sides. So, yes, in the world of chain steakhouse appetizers, Longhorn Steakhouse has some great ones. The easiest way to try one is to join the Longhorn eClub, order one entree, and enjoy an appetizer for free.