It's So Easy To Get A Free Appetizer At Longhorn Steakhouse. Here's How

With more than 600 locations across 44 states, Longhorn Steakhouse is definitely one of the most prominent steakhouse chains in the country — it's certainly doing something right. In Chowhound's ranking of the best Longhorn Steakhouse steaks, even the lowest-ranked steak was still delish, and the famous Longhorn bread and butter can't be beat. But save room for the appetizers, which are a step above typical family-style appetizer fare. Even better, the steakhouse chain will let you try out one of those tasty apps for free.

All you need to do is sign up for the Longhorn Steakhouse eClub on the website, then you'll receive an offer for one free appetizer with the purchase of one adult entree. Appetizers may vary by location, as you might receive Texas brisket queso at one location or Wild West shrimp at another — both of which can cost between $8 to $14 without the eClub deal. To join the eClub, you need to provide your name, email address, zip code, birthday, and preferred location.

It's pretty simple, though you do have to be 21 years old to sign up. In addition to the free appetizer, being part of the eClub allows you to receive news, exclusive rewards, and other Longhorn deals. However, Longhorn doesn't share much information about what specific types of rewards and deals they offer through the eClub.