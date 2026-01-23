'I've Been Using This Stuff Every Day For About 2 Years': The Costco Find 15,000 Fans Don't Leave Without
Costco is known for bulk grocery products like meat, condiments, and paper towels, but they sell plenty of other items, too. The chain has gained a cult following through the years with plenty of must-buy items, and while its Kirkland Signature products pull in plenty of money per year, one of the fan-favorite products isn't by the store brand: the Zipfizz Multi-Vitamin Energy Hydration Drink Mix.
The mix comes in a package of 30 tubes, with each tube mixing into 16 to 20 ounces of water, according to the website packaging. It is a bit pricey at around $24 for 30 tubes, but people claim it works wonders. Costco describes the product on its website as a "vitamin, energy, and hydration drink-mix" and claims it fuels up the body by supplying abundant amounts of micronutrients. In the name of fueling up, it also claims to give consumers up to six hours of energy with no sugar crash, as well as electrolytes and antioxidants. The product is only available online but comes in a wide variety of flavors such as orange soda, pink grapefruit, and black cherry.
Shoppers are fans of the ingredients
On the product listing, the brand recommends two packets per day to get a complete dose of multivitamins. According to its packaging, each tube has a massive amount of vitamin B12 — more than 104,000% daily value — as well as vitamin C, vitamin E, and other B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin. There are plenty of essential minerals, too, such as magnesium, potassium, and calcium.
The 5-star reviews of the product largely outnumber any other rating, with more than 15,500 customers giving it a perfect score. "I've been using this stuff every day for about 2 years ... I haven't found anything on the market that works well and is this healthy," one reviewer wrote on Costco's website. Another reviewer gives it 5 stars for a few reasons, saying it helps with hydration, avoids any energy crash such as with caffeine, and they also feel the vitamin C in the product helps prevent illness. Other uses have also claimed its strong immune system effects, with someone saying it's a product that "should be in everyone's pantry or purse."