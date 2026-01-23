This Aldi Find Gives Your Kitchen Drawers A Williams Sonoma Look For Less
Aldi is known for its aisle of dreams (or aisle of shame, depending on who you ask), where the store stocks limited quantities of decor, kitchen supplies, and other finds. The German discount grocery store is expanding rapidly in the United States, and many shoppers are finding that they're spending quite a bit of time picking over the Aldi Finds section (the actual name of the aisle of dreams). Now, you'll be able to pick up a drawer organizer that will no one will believe you got at Aldi — it looks more like something you'd pick up at Williams Sonoma or another higher-end kitchen supply store.
The Kirkton House bamboo utensil tray organizer includes two separate utensil holders with removable slats, so you can easily customize it to meet your needs. The dark wood makes the organizer look high-end, but you can also choose a more natural finish if you prefer a lighter color. At just $13, you might want to pick up a few of these to organize more than one kitchen drawer.
Using the Kirkton House utensil tray to add some zen to your kitchen drawers
Obviously, it makes sense to use these trays to organize your silverware drawer, but that's not the only thing they're good for. You can also use them to make sense of your random kitchen items drawer (you know, the one with the corn holders, chopsticks, potato peeler, etc.). Another idea: the smaller of the two trays is a great fit for the catch-all drawer that so many of us have in the kitchen. Use it to organize pens, pencils, scissors, stamps, and other supplies that tend to get lost in the shuffle of everything else that gets tossed into the drawer throughout the day.
Sadly, supplies of the Kirkton House utensil tray are limited, as is the case with all Aldi Finds (it's a myth that Aldi items stick around forever). Some shoppers say on social media that their local Aldi locations tend to restock shelves on Wednesdays and Sundays. Try hitting up the Aldi Finds aisle on these days to increase your likelihood of scoring one of these luxe trays while you can.