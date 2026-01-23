Not Yogurt Or Eggs: The High-Protein Breakfast Ingredient Most Of Us Are Sleeping On
While it is possible to over-prioritize protein intake and consume too much of this macronutrient, a healthy focus on protein is important for a balanced meal. Research shows that protein-heavy breakfasts have huge benefits for satiation and hunger hormone moderation, helping to prevent evening snacking. While some of the more known protein-centered breakfast plates have had their time in the spotlight, there is one item which deserves some more attention: quinoa.
Quinoa was originally cultivated and used for centuries in South America. It has an earthy taste and is texturally comparable to couscous. Though a botanical seed, it is considered a whole grain in culinary and nutritional terms. It is high in carbohydrates and fiber (39 and 5 grams per cooked cup, respectively) but also a good source of protein, with one cup containing 8 grams. Most health experts consider quinoa to be a complete protein since it contains all nine of the essential amino acids which the body needs to get from food. Not only is it a protein-rich food which does a significant amount of heavy lifting nutritionally, but it is also naturally vegan and gluten-free, making it accessible for people with these dietary requirements. In short, this grain is a satiating powerhouse that belongs on almost anyone's breakfast table.
How to incorporate quinoa into your breakfast routine
There are many ways to cook quinoa and incorporate it into your breakfast routine, including sweet and savory recipes. Quinoa cooks up easily on the stovetop, but you can also prep this in the slow cooker, rice cooker, or instant pot. Try treating the quinoa as a replacement for oats, and cook it with some milk (coconut milk is an ideal option for a combination of creaminess and sweetness). For extra flavor, add in cinnamon, maple syrup, vanilla, a pinch of sea salt, and top it with your favorite crushed nuts, chopped fruit, and fresh berries. Adding in a spoon of your favorite nut or seed butter will offer extra protein and fat to keep you fuller for longer. Some great quinoa pairings are almond butter, cashew butter, peanut butter, and sunflower seed butter. This superfood is also a popular pairing for dark chocolate in case you have a sweet tooth early in the morning.
For a warm and hearty savory dish, consider adding cooked quinoa to your scrambled eggs. Eggs are already a great protein source, so pairing them with quinoa ramps up the protein intake even further. To whip this up, scramble the eggs with some light seasoning, garlic, and olive oil, and then mix in the quinoa along with some cheese, if you wish. This can be eaten as it is or served over toast. Craving more fresh veggies in this dish? Throw in some vibrant color and crunch by dicing up bell peppers, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.