Martha Stewart's Easy Hack For Better Chicken Soup Is Pure Genius

For decades, lifestyle and cooking maven Martha Stewart has built her career solely on sharing her insights, tips, and methods for cultivating a beautiful home and cooking deliciously elegant meals. Her show "Martha Stewart Living" aired throughout the 1990s, bringing viewers practical advice for everything from incorporating her favorite kitchen design tips into your home to how to perfectly poach an egg. Today, she continues this tradition on social media, sharing short clips for simple, ingenious ways to improve beloved comfort recipes like chicken soup.

As it turns out, Stewart's method for building extra flavor into your soup's broth is as simple as it is unexpected — she treats it a bit like a stock. When building her broth, she adds her chicken to a soup pot with water and a bunch of chopped veggies so all the flavors can bloom and marry together. Though the expected carrots and onions certainly make an appearance, she also adds a chopped parsnip to the mix, just like her mother always did, as she explained in a video shared on Facebook.

Though this may seem like an unusual addition to traditional chicken soup, it's actually a pretty common thing. Parsnips not only bring a beautiful nutty, earthy sweetness to the dish, they also bring fiber and a bunch of vitamins of the alphabet, including C, K, and E. Parsnips are also a lighter alternative to carbs like potatoes and pasta, as they have a fibrous texture that makes the soup filling without feeling too heavy, leaving room for an accompanying toasted cheese.