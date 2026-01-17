The Oldest Restaurant On Staten Island Has Its Own Vegetable Garden And Bocce Court

While not one of the oldest restaurants in the world, Basilio Inn on Staten Island has a long and storied past. Located in a former carriage house built before the Civil War, the restaurant, owned by Maurizio Asperti, was founded in 1921 by Basilio Giovannini, an erstwhile Piedmontese cooper. It served as a gathering place for Italian immigrants in its early days and, more recently, as a historic dining destination for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant has been in the Asperti family for more than half a century.

In all its years, Basilio Inn has not lost its community, family-oriented feel, nor strayed from its Italian roots. The menu includes old-school and old-world fare like spiedini alla romana, tripe alla vicentina, and fettuccine al prosciutto. All the pasta is homemade, and many of the dishes use fresh herbs and produce grown on-site. This includes red wine vinegar made from homegrown grapes, freshly picked squash blossoms (one of the most popular edible flowers), and grilled, stuffed figs. Because of this commitment to garden-fresh ingredients, the menu updates seasonally — and the restaurant itself typically closes for a few weeks following the winter holidays. Basilio Inn's desserts, including tartufo, cheesecake, and (of course) tiramisu, are made from scratch as well.

In addition to the food, diners can also take advantage of the restaurant's bocce court, situated near the garden. While there were once an impressive nine courts to choose from (along with a weekly summer league), only one remains. Diners can reserve the court ahead of time, and Basilio Inn even hosts occasional tournaments for bocce enthusiasts.