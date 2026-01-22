The Meal Planning Tip That Makes Grocery Shopping Way More Affordable
We've all been there: You walk into a grocery store with only a couple of things in mind, then an hour later, you find yourself checking out with a cart full of items you didn't plan on buying beforehand. After the cashier scans all the products and hands you the receipt, you're wondering how that quick stop turned into a massive shopping excursion. Reaching for the items at eye level and shopping without a budget or a list are among the most common grocery shopping mistakes you don't realize you're making.
One of the best ways to prevent overspending is to plan your meals and recipes around what's on sale. While this might sound like something you absolutely have no time for, the only thing you need to do is spend a couple of minutes checking your local supermarket's weekly flyers, both online and in print. While you're at it, take a glance to see whether there are any coupons you can use. By spotting what's on sale and preparing your next week's meal plan around those deals, you can significantly reduce your grocery bills.
Find out what's on sale and make a list you'll follow
One of the secrets grocery stores don't want you to know is that the best deals are usually strategically shelved outside of your line of sight. This is exactly why checking sales beforehand, planning your recipes, and shopping with a list can make a real difference to your budget. Shopping at different stores is another great tactic to secure the best deals. Of course, this doesn't mean filling your kitchen with nothing other than discounted items, but rather just a slight change of shopping habits.
Stay creative and keep an open mind about your meal plan once you start checking the flyers. For example, if you already have pasta and tomato sauce at home and you notice that ground beef is on sale, then you're one step away from preparing a classic Italian pasta Bolognese. If you see discounted burger buns as well, you can turn any leftover beef into burgers later in the week. Similarly, buying a whole chicken on sale can result in a satisfyingly tasty roast dinner and leave you with enough leftovers to make wraps. Prioritize deals based on your preferences and find creative ways to use your favorite ingredients — you're far more likely to stick to your meal plan if you're buying foods you actually enjoy.