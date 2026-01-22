The Meal Planning Tip That Makes Grocery Shopping Way More Affordable

We've all been there: You walk into a grocery store with only a couple of things in mind, then an hour later, you find yourself checking out with a cart full of items you didn't plan on buying beforehand. After the cashier scans all the products and hands you the receipt, you're wondering how that quick stop turned into a massive shopping excursion. Reaching for the items at eye level and shopping without a budget or a list are among the most common grocery shopping mistakes you don't realize you're making.

One of the best ways to prevent overspending is to plan your meals and recipes around what's on sale. While this might sound like something you absolutely have no time for, the only thing you need to do is spend a couple of minutes checking your local supermarket's weekly flyers, both online and in print. While you're at it, take a glance to see whether there are any coupons you can use. By spotting what's on sale and preparing your next week's meal plan around those deals, you can significantly reduce your grocery bills.