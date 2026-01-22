You Need To Stop Storing Extra Jars Of This Staple Condiment In The Pantry
Keeping extras of go-to ingredients stocked in the pantry is a smart strategy, but some products can live there longer than others. Your trusty jars of mayonnaise — yes, even the mayo brand that top chefs recommend — are high on the list of goods that aren't suited for pantry storage. At least not long-term.
Commercially produced mayo is made using ingredients that don't easily spoil, meaning it is shelf-stable. But some consumers overdo it on the bulk-buying. Stocking up seems like a great idea, especially if you lean toward an expensive brand and find a really good sale. But it may be wise to buy only as much as you can reasonably use up fast.
In a cool, dry pantry, an unopened jar of mayonnaise is often safe to eat three to four months after the use-by date on the jar. That probably doesn't sound too bad until you consider that the best-by date is probably six to 12 months after manufacture, depending on the brand. Compare that to a year or more for ketchup and up to two years for mustard, and you can see why it may be best not to buy too many jars at once.
Tips for storing your mayonnaise in the pantry
The ideal pantry temperature is between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. It should also be dark and dry. In that kind of environment, you're likely to get the longest shelf life out of your mayo and other dry goods. But if the environment is less than ideal, you won't get as much time.
If you're going to keep extra jars of mayo around, pay attention to signs of spoilage like mold, discoloration, a sour smell, or oil separation. Those are indications your mayo needs to go. If you're getting close to the best-by date, you can move the jar to the fridge, but that doesn't stop the clock. It only slows the inevitable.
Don't let mayo's comparatively short shelf life stop you from keeping extra jars around. It still has a longer shelf life than homemade mayo, and you don't have to worry about fixing broken homemade mayo or whether you have the best oil to use for making mayo in your pantry. Just don't leave the jars collecting dust in the back of the pantry for too long.