You Need To Stop Storing Extra Jars Of This Staple Condiment In The Pantry

Keeping extras of go-to ingredients stocked in the pantry is a smart strategy, but some products can live there longer than others. Your trusty jars of mayonnaise — yes, even the mayo brand that top chefs recommend — are high on the list of goods that aren't suited for pantry storage. At least not long-term.

Commercially produced mayo is made using ingredients that don't easily spoil, meaning it is shelf-stable. But some consumers overdo it on the bulk-buying. Stocking up seems like a great idea, especially if you lean toward an expensive brand and find a really good sale. But it may be wise to buy only as much as you can reasonably use up fast.

In a cool, dry pantry, an unopened jar of mayonnaise is often safe to eat three to four months after the use-by date on the jar. That probably doesn't sound too bad until you consider that the best-by date is probably six to 12 months after manufacture, depending on the brand. Compare that to a year or more for ketchup and up to two years for mustard, and you can see why it may be best not to buy too many jars at once.