Costco's Classic $1.99 Kitchen Bowl Is An Absolute Steal

It would be easy to pass by a stack of plain metal bowls and think nothing of them. But you should stop and back up if you see them at your local Costco Business Center. The Winco mixing bowl offers unbeatable value. This reliable gem would cost a few dollars at the thrift store, but at Costco's Business Center, you can find a range of stackable sizes at what feels like rock-bottom prices. There's a 3-quart size for $1.99, a 5-quart for $2.49, and an 8-quart for $3.69. The bowl sizes go all the way up to a massive 13-quart bowl that retails for just $5.49.

This budget-friendly bowl is made of a dishwasher-safe stainless steel with a simple construction that makes these bowls incredibly versatile for everything from mixing a quick salad to acting as just the right bowl for your homemade double boiler. Unfortunately, you won't find them in a regular Costco. Since Winco targets commercial kitchens, the bowls only show up in Costco Business Centers. And there are only about 28 of those across 16 states, so consider yourself lucky if you're near one.

Fortunately, that also means they're built to withstand daily use in a kitchen way busier than yours (probably). Many professional chefs swear by simple stainless steel mixing bowls over wooden, plastic, or ceramic bowls because the material itself makes them serious kitchen workhorses. In fact, Ree Drummond went with stainless steel for her kitchen island for (partially) that reason. Stainless steel is light yet tough, easy to clean, and lasts, making it useful for both home or business. But what makes the Costco option so special is its price.