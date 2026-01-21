Costco's Classic $1.99 Kitchen Bowl Is An Absolute Steal
It would be easy to pass by a stack of plain metal bowls and think nothing of them. But you should stop and back up if you see them at your local Costco Business Center. The Winco mixing bowl offers unbeatable value. This reliable gem would cost a few dollars at the thrift store, but at Costco's Business Center, you can find a range of stackable sizes at what feels like rock-bottom prices. There's a 3-quart size for $1.99, a 5-quart for $2.49, and an 8-quart for $3.69. The bowl sizes go all the way up to a massive 13-quart bowl that retails for just $5.49.
This budget-friendly bowl is made of a dishwasher-safe stainless steel with a simple construction that makes these bowls incredibly versatile for everything from mixing a quick salad to acting as just the right bowl for your homemade double boiler. Unfortunately, you won't find them in a regular Costco. Since Winco targets commercial kitchens, the bowls only show up in Costco Business Centers. And there are only about 28 of those across 16 states, so consider yourself lucky if you're near one.
Fortunately, that also means they're built to withstand daily use in a kitchen way busier than yours (probably). Many professional chefs swear by simple stainless steel mixing bowls over wooden, plastic, or ceramic bowls because the material itself makes them serious kitchen workhorses. In fact, Ree Drummond went with stainless steel for her kitchen island for (partially) that reason. Stainless steel is light yet tough, easy to clean, and lasts, making it useful for both home or business. But what makes the Costco option so special is its price.
Comparable stainless steel mixing bowls are way more expensive
It's rare to find professional-level, high-quality mixing bowls for such an affordable price tag, at least in a place where you can buy them one at a time rather than by the case. Buying all four of Costco's bowl sizes would cost you under $15. There are very few comparably priced options elsewhere. The similarly-styled Whysko five-piece stainless steel mixing bowl set costs just about double that at $27.99. And a set of three All-Clad stainless steel mixing bowls sells for a whopping $129.95 on Williams Sonoma — that's a lot of extra dough for a fancy handle.
Because these mixing bowls can be used in professional kitchens, it makes sense that they would be sold at a Costco Business Center. But if there isn't a Costco Business Center in your area, you luckily can also order the bowls online on the Costco Business website. And if you weren't sure if you can shop at a Costco Business Center even if you don't have a business, good news: anyone with a Costco membership can. In fact, considering that over 60% of the items sold there are different than what's found at the store's regular warehouses (via Costco Business Center), you may find yourself picking up other great deals for your kitchen besides these bowls.