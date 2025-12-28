This Thrift Store Gem Offers You A Reliable Kitchen Essential For Just A Few Dollars

A mixing bowl is one of those essential baking tools everyone should own. You likely already have a set of plastic mixing bowls on hand, or some nice glass or wooden ones, but how about something made of stainless steel?

Sneak a peek into a commercial kitchen, and you'll notice that almost all of the mixing bowls are made of stainless steel. There are a lot of reasons people covet these particular bowls. For one, they're durable. They won't crack or shatter over time like glass or wood, making them safer and longer-lasting than other options. (And if you're wondering, yes, even Pyrex comes with some risk). Stainless steel bowls can handle temperature changes, which makes them ideal for tasks like chilling dough in the fridge or mixing up warm liquids. The surface of stainless steel is also nonporous, so a bowl made of this stuff won't absorb odors, colors, or grease the way its plastic or wood counterparts might.

Of course, all of this contributes to the hefty price tag often associated with these bowls. A new one can start around $20, and a set can go up to hundreds of dollars, depending on the size and brand. If you've been avoiding getting a mixing bowl made from this material because of the high price, know that you can often find them on thrift store shelves. But, if you spot one, move fast.