Clear Cluttered Kitchen Countertop Wires With This Nifty Tech Find

Avid home cooks know cluttered countertops are seriously difficult to work with. Whether you're cooking an elaborate meal or just brewing a cup of coffee, any kitchen decluttering habit that instantly makes cooking easier is welcome. And when it comes to those gangly cords from electronics and countertop gadgets, there's a simple, inexpensive solution that can have an outsized impact on your kitchen routine: stick-on cord organizers.

These devices are usually flexible (often made of soft plastic or silicone) and work with an adhesive backing you can install directly onto the flat or gently curved surfaces of your device. Most have flexible hooks designed to neatly hold the wrapped cords out of the way until you need them. There's usually a little notch in the center that allows you to clip the end of the cord in place as well. This kitchen gadget is not only useful but often affordable, available in many different styles and sizes. For example, the Indemo six-piece stick-on cord organizer set is just $9.99. It comes in various colors (black, white, clear, or a variety pack featuring gray), making it easy to pair with different appliance designs and kitchen decor.

Best yet, these self-adhesive cord organizers don't require you to purchase yet another organizer to clutter up your counter. Instead, they make use of open space on the appliances themselves. And since small appliances are among the items you should avoid leaving on the kitchen counter, this organizer makes putting them away neatly that much easier.