The 100-Year-Old Diner In Brooklyn That Never Closes

When it comes to restaurants, there's just something about the classic American diner. Sure, it's the nostalgia, but it's also the food, the history in many cases, and the servers — many of which approach hospitality with the mindset of never having met a stranger. It's a welcoming environment that screams delicious old-school American diner food.

Nowhere is that more the case than Kellogg's Diner in Brooklyn – one of the spots we recommend to try out if you only have 24 hours in New York. The diner originally opened in 1928 at the corner of Metropolitan and Union in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn – where it still is today. The diner stays open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving items like pancakes, waffles, omelets, sandwiches, wings, and fries. You could order breakfast at any time of the day.

In 2023, Kellogg's fell on hard times and was in danger of closing until New York restaurateur Louis Skibar purchased the diner to give it a second life. He hired local New York City chef Jackie Carnesi to take over the kitchen, cut back on some of the diner's 200 menu items, and modernize the restaurant to appeal to both older and younger locals.